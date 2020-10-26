 How to turn into an animal in GTA Online | Peyote plant locations - Dexerto
How to turn into an animal in GTA Online | Peyote plant locations

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:30 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 15:13

by Connor Bennett
Rockstar Games have, once again, given GTA Online players the chance to turn into animals by finding the Peyote plants that are scattered around the map. So, here’s where you can find them. 

Even though it is now seven years old, GTA Online is still a vast world where players can do pretty much anything they want to – provided it falls within the limitations of the game, that is. 

While things like heisting the casino, racing, and transporting business goods, are pretty realistic, sometimes Rockstar Games dives into their bag filled with weird and wonderful tricks that will have players laughing for hours on end. 

There are a tonne of things to do in GTA Online.

With their October 22nd update to GTA Online, the developers have once again given players the chance to turn into animals. Yes, that’s right, swapping a human’s body for an animal’s one on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

There’s nothing too complicated about the process – you don’t have to do some special job for Lester or have a certain set rank on your Rockstar account. Instead, all you have to do is find a Peyote plant and you will be transformed into a random animal that you’d find in GTA V.

Peyote plants are the key to becoming an animal in GTA Online.

Where to find Peyote plants in GTA Online

These Peyote plants, however, aren’t stuck in one area of the map – they are spread out all over the place; you can find them while just out for a drive. 

Thanks to gosunoob, you can use the below map to find every single Peyote plant location in GTA Online. All you have to do is go towards one of the markers and your controller will start vibrating the closer you get to a plant. 

You will know when you’ve found one because the vibrations will be pretty strong and you will see a small green circle with some white and yellow flowers on top on the floor. 

There are nearly 80 Peyote Plants on the GTA Online map.

Once you devour the plants, you will become an animal until said animal is killed. Then, you will return to your normal form. 

How long the Peyote plants will remain in GTA Online remains to be seen, however, as Rockstar only adds them for a limited amount of time.

GTA 6 photos “leaked” in Grand Theft Auto 5 debunked

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Grand Theft Auto fans eager for some news about GTA 6, should be aware that photos found in the back of a strip club in GTA V aren’t in fact connected to “leaked” Vice City maps for the next game.

As Dexerto previously reported, a map leak from 2018 supposedly showing off Vice City as the GTA 6 location spread like wildfire after a very similar version of the map surfaced giving new life to the older photos.

In an attempt to make sense of the leaks, which became more legitimate retroactively with some suggesting the original leaker worked for Take-Two Interactive, fans began to comb through GTA V for hints.

In their search, they stumbled across some tropical beach photos in the back of a strip club. Judging by the photos, some believed that they could be connected to some of the islands on the leaked maps.

Potential hint to the "leaked" map in the GTA 5 strip club? from GTA6

Rockstar has been known to tease its upcoming games within existing projects, so some truly believed that the strip club’s postcards could be connected to the next Grand Theft Auto entry, however, new information has come to light debunking that theory.

As Redditor henriquedematos explained, the picture of a cliff near the ocean with a boat in the distance is a stock photograph and not built specifically for GTA.

Meanwhile, the second photo of a beach seems to be a 3D Studio Max render, completely ending any debate on whether or not the images are from GTA 6.

GTA 6 map leak
Could this leak be related to GTA 6?

That said, it is still possible that these photos were chosen because they would fit well as a tease for GTA 6 – assuming the prior map leaks are in fact accurate.

So far, those map leaks have not been officially deconfirmed, so at least fans of GTA can still hold onto those as some evidence. However, it’s safe to say the strip club postcards have been ruled out.