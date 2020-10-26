How to turn into an animal in GTA Online | Peyote plant locations - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have, once again, given GTA Online players the chance to turn into animals by finding the Peyote plants that are scattered around the map. So, here’s where you can find them.

Even though it is now seven years old, GTA Online is still a vast world where players can do pretty much anything they want to – provided it falls within the limitations of the game, that is.

While things like heisting the casino, racing, and transporting business goods, are pretty realistic, sometimes Rockstar Games dives into their bag filled with weird and wonderful tricks that will have players laughing for hours on end.

With their October 22nd update to GTA Online, the developers have once again given players the chance to turn into animals. Yes, that’s right, swapping a human’s body for an animal’s one on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

There’s nothing too complicated about the process – you don’t have to do some special job for Lester or have a certain set rank on your Rockstar account. Instead, all you have to do is find a Peyote plant and you will be transformed into a random animal that you’d find in GTA V.

Where to find Peyote plants in GTA Online

These Peyote plants, however, aren’t stuck in one area of the map – they are spread out all over the place; you can find them while just out for a drive.

Thanks to gosunoob, you can use the below map to find every single Peyote plant location in GTA Online. All you have to do is go towards one of the markers and your controller will start vibrating the closer you get to a plant.

You will know when you’ve found one because the vibrations will be pretty strong and you will see a small green circle with some white and yellow flowers on top on the floor.

Once you devour the plants, you will become an animal until said animal is killed. Then, you will return to your normal form.

How long the Peyote plants will remain in GTA Online remains to be seen, however, as Rockstar only adds them for a limited amount of time.