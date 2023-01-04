How to skip GTA Online cooldown for Dax missions & get Acid Lab upgrade fast

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

GTA Online players have found a way to get around the cooldown for Dax missions and get the Acid Lab upgrade quicker than the game plans. Here’s what you need to know.

At the end of December, Rockstar Games finally dropped their long-awaited winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars.

While it’s not exactly a massive upgrade like the Cayo Perico heist or even Arena Wars, the new update has brought about some new missions. Players are tasked with linking up with Dax and The Troupe to help them become the new drug kingpins of Los Santos.

Article continues after ad

These new jobs are split into The First Dose and Dax missions, with the First Dose side of things being more story-based. You have to help The Troupe move from Sandy Shores to Los Santos and then get set up there.

How to get Acid Lab upgrade fast in GTA Online

In doing these jobs, you unlock the Acid Lab business, which is another passive income operation similar to Forged Documents or the Counterfeit Money factory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While the game does give you the Brickade 6×6 that you need for the Acid Lab during one of the First Dose missions, the business becomes viable if you are able to upgrade it. This can only be done by completing Dax missions.

Article continues after ad

The tricky thing about that, though, is the fact you need to complete 10 for the upgrade to unlock and there is a 48-minute cooldown between each job. Though, as GTAMen uncovered, you can use the LS Car Meet to get around this cooldown period. Here’s how:

Complete a mission for Dax Enter the LS Car Meet by either setting your spawn or driving over there Once inside, take one of the test drive cars for a spin Open the menu to request another mission from Dax Start to drive out of the LS Car Meet track Double tap the X/A/Enter key to exit the LS Car Meet If done correctly you’ll have a new job from Dax

Given that its a bit of a workaround on the cooldown and helps you progress to get the upgrade for the Acid Lab quicker than planned, Rockstar could patch it before long.

So, if you haven’t gotten the upgrade yet, it might be worth checking out.