How to safely enter GTA Online's USS Luxington Business Battle

Rockstar Games have made it very difficult for GTA Online players to be able to safely enter the USS Luxington Business Battle in-game, although there's one handy trick that makes it look easy.



The game developers have added a plethora of missions to the game, with boosted rewards included in each content update that drops every week. There are some that are easier to enter than others, though, and this one might be the most difficult to get involved with.

For those who have never seen it before, the crux of the matter here is that you need to use a plane or boat to get into the action. There's a huge battleship based in the water, guarded by some of the most dangerous weapons the game has to offer, so it's very easy to get gunned down.

Well, players have found a better way.

GTA Online USS Luxington Business Battle: How to play

Coming in hot on the water might be a bad idea, because explosives will be fired your way in no time. After all, it's guarded by the Navy.

If you follow the step-by-step guide below, though, you will be playing this mission regularly without any issues. Just like any other Business Battle, this one offers $10,000 per crate of goods, with other bonuses on top depending on the time taken to complete them.

If you want to play USS Luxington, here's how to do it:

Jump into GTA Online. Make sure you have a Parachute and mission-ready weapons equipped. Check-in your inventory if you're not sure. From there, hop into the nearest plane you can find. Fly over to the USS Luxington aircraft carrier. It's located in the southeast sea of Los Santos. Reach the highest altitude and then jump out, freefalling. Pull your parachute very low to the ground, hop onto the vessel and the mission begins.

It might look even easier in this Reddit post guide, from user RY4NDY.

USS Luxington location in GTA Online

The southeast sea of Los Santos was a pretty vague description of its location, so we thought we should give you a closer look. After all, it's not the easiest thing to spot if you don't know what you're looking for.

To find it in-game, fly past the Los Santos International Airport and keep going to the Southeast corner of the map's water. Here, as seen below, you will eventually come to the ship's destination.

Floating around there on a small raft, like we can see in the screenshot might not be the best idea, though, and the parachute trick is potentially the safest way to gain access.

Once onboard, everything works like a general Business Battle mission. Take what you can, get a load of eliminations, and of course enjoy the rewards as well.