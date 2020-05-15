How to play GTA Online with Epic Games Store players

GTA Online’s PC player pool has been greatly expanded with Epic Games giving the game away for free until May 21 and if you want to play with friends who have Steam or Rockstar versions, here’s how.

After a few teasers and rumors, Epic Games confirmed that GTA V would be free on the Epic Games Store from May 14 until May 21. This, obviously, prompted a lot of players to grab the popular title for free – even if they have experienced the single-player story or GTA Online before elsewhere.

However, with new players piling into the near decade-old title, there have been a few rookie questions raised around GTA Online including how to get into games with PC players who are playing via Steam or the Rockstar Games launcher.

How to add and invite friends in GTA Online

Well, the answer is quite simple... It works as any game would. You can simply add a player as a friend in GTA Online and they will receive that request in-game – not via Steam or anything else.

If you want to go the extra step, you can add them as a friend via Rockstar Social Club and get a crew going. This will allow you to start crew only sessions where you can roam around the virtual streets of Los Santos by yourselves without being griefed by other players.

Load up GTA Online. Head to the ‘Friends’ tab in the GTA Online menu. Add friend. Wait for them to accept request. Invite friend to a new session.

Now, while you can explore and thrive in Los Santos by your lonesome, having back up is the best way to play. Friends make jobs easier and heists accessible so you can rack up some serious cash together.

If you are a new player and looking for some early tips, be sure to pick up every handgun for free before that promo expires and use the Diamond Casino lucky spin wheel each day. You can make some cash in doing so.