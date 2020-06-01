How to participate in VIP Work in GTA Online

VIP Work can be one of the best ways to earn cash in GTA Online but for some, it can be a bit tricky to start. Here, we take a look at what you need to get started in the VIP Work world.

With new players descending on GTA Online every day, getting to grips with everything that Los Santos has to offer can be a bit overwhelming as even the most experienced players aren’t completely up-to-date with everything.

Aside from having a nice house, fast car, or an arsenal of weapons, owning a business can lead to some serious cash – both from passive sales and different jobs. The latter of this is known as VIP Work, but you will need a helping hand to get things started.

Advertisement

How to start VIP Work in GTA Online

Participating in VIP Work has become one of the most popular daily objectives in GTA Online and with a $1,000,000 bonus up for grabs for these challenges, it can become a real money-spinner.

Read More: GTA Online hackers are ruining lobbies with bizarre God Mode exploits

Now, if you don’t own a business and want to participate, you will need someone who does – be it a friend or a random player in a public session. If you join their business, typically as a bodyguard, you will be free to start VIP Work.

Join a GTA Online session Start an organization or join an organization If you own an organization, use the inventory menu to start a VIP Work job If you’re an employee, have the CEO start a VIP Work job Complete the job at hand and you'll complete the daily objective for VIP Work

Advertisement

Completing one of these jobs will tick off your objective for the day and give you progress on your quest to complete ten in a row for that sweet bonus. On top of that, you should earn some serious money – both for the job itself and making sure that your VIP of choice doesn’t die.

Being a part of a business in GTA Online means that you will earn cash for as long as your VIP stays alive. This starts at $7,500 but will reduce pretty quickly each time they die. This is a nice top up on your job payout – with Sightseer being the most lucrative of the lot.