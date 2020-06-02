How to make most GTA Online money with Gunrunning bunker business

There are plenty of different ways to make cash in GTA Online, and while Gunrunning from Bunkers isn’t terribly fast, it is a great way to bring in huge amounts. Here are the best ways to make money through the business.

As GTA Online veterans will know, cash is pretty easy to come by in Los Santos. You can pick up a few thousand dollars from a race, a little less by sticking up a store, and then you have the big scores from heists.

There are businesses that will make money in the background for you – but they do cost a bit of cash to start up. One of the best comes in the form of Gunrunning, but it is costly to get your hands on a Bunker. Though, if you want to start rolling in GTA Online cash, here is how you can do so.

How to start Gunrunning missions in GTA Online

The cheapest bunker you’ll find, if you haven’t been able to grab the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, is located in the Paleto Bay forest. It’ll cost around $1,165,000, but it does mean you’ll be at a disadvantage when it comes to delivering the manufactured weapons.

Once you’ve got the bunker, you’ll get your first shipment of supplies for free – so you’ll get on your way to making cash. To do this, go inside your bunker, head to the laptop, and start the setup process. Pick up the vehicle from Ammu-Nation and drive back to your bunker.

GTA Online Gunrunning profit guide

Once you’ve dropped the supplies off, head back to your laptop and make sure your staff is focused on production. Without upgrading your bunker, staff will produce one unit every ten minutes – with that coming down to seven minutes if you spend the cash to upgrade.

It is also better to steal your supplies instead of buying them with your own cash. This will allow you to get the materials for free – even though you might have to fight other players. Doing this will allow your gunrunning bunker to become incredibly profitable, even though you will have to put in the time and effort.

Now, to get a bunker full of stock, it will take around two hours but you’re guaranteed to make at least $500,000. Upgrading the bunker and selling the weapons far away from it will net you a bigger payout, but you’ve got to invest more time and cash.

If you don’t own a bunker and are more focused on the Motorcycle Club businesses, we’ve got a fast making money guide for that too. So, be sure to check it out.