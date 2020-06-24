How to join GTA Online parachute races for 3x cash and RP

GTA Online players have an easy way to earn cash and RP this week, with parachute races offering tripled rewards just for competing. Here's everything you need to know to get into the action and make sure you don't miss out.

Even though GTA V released almost seven years ago, millions of players still flood into Los Santos every month to play the game's Online mode, which allows residents to drive around the city, engage in fights with other players, and even complete heists to earn mountains of cash to spend.

Of course, there are other ways to pad your bank account though, with races taking place all over the San Andreas county. From cars to motorbikes, planes to BMXs, there's sure to be a competition that appeals to the racer inside you.

This week though, it's all about parachutes, with Rockstar offering major rewards to anyone who competes in them, without the need to even win the races. Here's how you can get involved.

Where to enter parachute races in GTA Online

Joining a parachute race is extremely easy, as you don't even have to travel anywhere in Los Santos to enter. Simply open the pause menu, and scroll over to the Jobs section. Move over to the Rockstar Created tab, and move down to the last option, where you will find parachute races. There will be plenty to choose from, but all offer the same tripled rewards, so just pick whichever takes your fancy and join the lobby.

Once in the lobby, you can then decide if you want to bet on yourself if you're feeling confident and want to make a little extra money. The race will start, you'll be tossed out of an airplane, and you'll have to glide through the blue checkpoint rings to the finish, earning extra points if you hit them dead-centre.

Players receive two parachutes, so don't worry if you accidentally close one, but you will receive a points deduction if your race ends with your GTA Online character slamming into the ground.

Step-by-step guide to joining GTA Online parachute races