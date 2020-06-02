How to get into a solo GTA Online session for CEO work

Getting on your feet in GTA Online requires you to play in public lobbies. However, there are ways to get around the trolls that want to ruin your VIP Work, businesses, and other jobs by jumping into a public session by yourself.

While there are plenty of ways to build a criminal empire inside GTA Online, the majority of them require you to be in a public session – especially when it comes to features like the Motorcycle Club businesses or Gunrunning from a bunker.

This can be quite annoying, seeing as players are always ready to ruin your day by blowing up shipments as you’re on the verge of completing a job. However, there are ways to get into a public session and turn it into a private session with you being the only player able to join.

How to get a solo GTA Online public session on Xbox and PlayStation

You could lucky and find a public session with nobody else in – that is the dream for many GTA Online players – but if the luck isn’t on your side, you can mess with a few connection settings to get what you want.

On both Xbox and Playstation, you have to change the MTU number that is inside your network settings away from the default 1500 – though each console requires a different number to change to. Follow the below step-by-step guide and you’ll be on your way to a not so public session and simply revert when you want to play normally.

Open up GTA Online and join a public session Log into your internet route settings on a PC/laptop Find the MTU setting in custom/advanced settings Change this number to below what is already set as - 800 works well Save and wait a few seconds until you lag out of GTA Online Search for a new public session and you should be alone.

PC players can also get into their own public session by restarting their internet router while finding a new lobby. Once you get back online, the game should place you in a public game by yourself.

Doing this is not against the rules, and you won’t get banned by Rockstar, but you might have to retrace your steps a few times once the servers start pushing players your way after a while. Though, you will have a good length of time to get your work done.