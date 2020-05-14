How to get GTA 5 completely free for a limited-time

Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most popular games in the world, with thousands of players heading to Los Santos every day, almost seven years after it first launched. Now, though, it's possible to get the game completely free on PC, but only until May 21.

On Wednesday, May 13, reports first started to surface that GTA 5 was headed to the Epic Games store, after news started to leak that it would be the next game offered free for a week.

Some believe that the move could be to build hype for GTA 6, of which rumors have swirled for years ever since GTA 5 released back in September 2013, but more likely it's just to get more players into GTA Online.

How to get GTA 5 for free on PC

From 10AM EST on May 14, until May 21, Grand Theft Auto V will be available to download for free from the Epic Games Store, and you'll keep it forever.

Go to Epic Games Store Log in or sign up for an account Head to the Free Games section here Go to the Grand Theft Auto V listing, and select "get"

The game will be available in the store any time after 10AM EST (3PM BST) on May 14, until May 21 – so you only have one week to log in and pick it up, otherwise you’ll have to pay the retail price if you want to get your GTA V fix before its sequel eventually arrives.

The news first surfaced following a now-deleted tweet from Epic Games, in which they seemed to confirm that the game was hitting the store, though luckily some savvy Twitter users managed to save the video.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

Throughout 2019 and 2020, rumors of GTA VI have been growing at a tremendous rate, with some believing that it could even be mostly done and simply waiting for the final touches to be made.

If that’s true, now would be the perfect time for Rockstar to capitalize on Epic Games’ huge playerbase and the opportunity to be discovered by a new demographic, bringing the game to the Epic Games store completely free – and here’s how you can get it.

While you’re traversing Los Santos, make sure to also check out GTA Online, in which Rockstar are offering users hundreds of thousands of GTA$ – the in-game currency – to players, as well as bringing new vehicles and rewards to the title.

It's worth noting that due to it being on the Epic Games store, this offer will only be valid for players on PC – PS4 and Xbox One users, unfortunately, do not get the same privilege.