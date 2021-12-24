How to get free GTA Online Christmas gifts: Vehicles, weapons & more

The holiday season is back in Los Santos, and that means GTA Online players can benefit with some free gifts. So, here’s what you need to know.

Ever since GTA Online first launched back in 2013, Rockstar Games have made a point of celebrating real-world holidays and events. Be it Valentines Day, Halloween, or Independence Day, you can usually celebrate the day with fellow GTA fans.

That’s the same with Christmas, as snow falls on Los Santos and the residents start putting out their decorations, giving the city a bit more of a festive feel.

On top of that, the developers typically give out some free gifts too, but you will have to get involved with GTA Online to get them – you can’t just ignore a trip to Los Santos and hope to benefit.

GTA Online Christmas rewards

In previous years, Rockstar Games have given out everything from free clothes, to free weapons, and made restocking said weapons free too.

This year, they’re upping the stakes just a little bit. If you log into GTA Online before December 29th, you’ll be able to claim the Gallivanter Baller ST for free from Legendary Motorsport.

That means once you’ve loaded into GTA Online, simply access the Legendary Motorsport website from your phone or laptop, and add the SUV to one of your garages! Just make sure you’ve got room for it, as you can claim more than one if you wish.

Log into GTA Online before December 29th Open up Legendary Motorsport website Sort by cheapest price Select the Gallivanter Baller ST Add it to one of your properties!

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Los Santos Players who jump into GTA Online anytime this week can claim a special holiday gift — a free Gallivanter Baller ST Available to claim gratis from Legendary Motorsport: https://t.co/kn3Zaeyiy7 pic.twitter.com/dEVRqejper — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 23, 2021

On top of the luxury vehicle being free, Rockstar are also giving players a festive care package to help them stock up a little.

That care package includes: Red Festive Tee, Clownfish mask, Fireworks Launcher (if you don’t already own it), 20 rounds of ammunition, 25 sticky bombs and grenades, 10 proximity mines and molotovs, as well as fully replenished snacks and armor.

Like the free car, you just have to log in before the new year and you’ll have the items in your inventory. So, enjoy the holidays and cause chaos!