How to get a flying tank in GTA Online

GTA Online players have come up with a hilarious new way to attach a tank to a Cargobob helicopter without plunging to their death. Here’s how you can get involved with their hijinx.

With Los Santos being so wide and open, GTA Online players have plenty of tools at their disposal to come up with creative ideas for ridiculous vehicles, custom game modes, and much more.

Over the year, many of these hilarious ideas have centered around the Cargobob helicopter and its hook that allows you to pick up cars. You can easily pick someone up and drop them in the ocean or drop their car on top of another to make some crazy conjoined vehicles.

However, its a new idea from Reddit user RiceWafflezzz that has taken the cake as players can use a Cargobob to create a flying tank that keeps the military machine in the air for longer than normal.

The Redditor noted that if you team up with someone who is willing to go into passive mode and fly the Cargobob around for you, the game will take their passive mode and keep the tank attached as if there is a huge magnet in place of the hook. This will allow the tank to fly until it is destroyed by an enemy player.

Find a Rhino or Khanjali tank Grab yourself a Cargobob Have someone fly the Cargobob for you and hook the tank on Have the Cargobob pilot enable Passive mode with the tank attached You now have a flying tank that can’t crash unless destroyed by someone else.

Now, of course, there are plenty of other vehicles that you can use to cause mayhem from the skies that are easier to control than the tank. It might be a bit of a nightmare to aim your sights properly while attached to the Cargobob.

However, if you’re someone who doesn’t take GTA Online all that seriously and just want to have fun with your friends, it is something you should try out – at least one anyway. You can end up picking up a few kills and giving yourself a memorable in-game experience.