How to get $800,000 Tropos Rallye vehicle for free in GTA Online - Dexerto

Rockstar is giving away the Tropos Rallye vehicle in GTA Online for a limited time and it’s worth over $800,000 in-game. Here’s exactly how you can claim one.

Ever since the release of GTA Online all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has been releasing weekly updates that keep the game fresh and interesting for the community.

While a lot of these updates simply add a new podium vehicle and various in-game discounts, others provide players with log-in rewards and free vehicles. Well, the April 8 patch did exactly that and there’s an $800,000 car available to all players as soon as they log in.

Without further ado, let’s check out exactly how to get a set of keys for the Tropos Rallye car in GTA Online.

How to claim free Tropos Rallye car in GTA Online

It’s not very often that Rockstar offers free vehicles with an update so make sure you pick up the car before it’s too late. Luckily, the process for claiming the vehicle is incredibly simple and won’t take you long at all.

Just follow these steps and you’ll be driving your new car before you know it:

Log in to GTA Online. Pull up your phone and head onto the internet. Navigate to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Scroll down until you see the red, blue, and white Tropos Rallye vehicle. Hit ‘Buy’ and select which garage you want the vehicle to be stored in. Collect your car!

Don’t forget this offer will likely only last until April 15, 2021.

Now that you know exactly how to claim your very own Tropos Rallye vehicle, it should be in your garage waiting to be driven in no time.

We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed Rockstar continues to offer free vehicles in their weekly updates, it’s another reason to log in and build up your car collection.