How to get $360,000 Alien suits in GTA Online for free

Don't go spending big on green and pink alien suits in Grand Theft Auto 5, because Rockstar Games has made them free for all in GTA Online. Grab yours now, while there's still time left.

The game's developers are always fast to track trends in their player base and without a shadow of a doubt, one of the biggest trends at the moment has been the arrival of aliens – running around Los Santos.

Not real aliens, of course, but players boasting the $360,000 that they have spent in order to grab one. Well, more fool you if you invested in one during the craze, because per the May 7 content update, they're now available absolutely free of charge.

Advertisement

How to get GTA Online alien suits for free

The first thing you have to know is that these suits are usually hidden behind a lock screen, unavailable for those without the necessary funds to buy their way into the business of being an extraterrestrial being. Well, at least looking like one.

To get Rockstar's new freebie in GTA Online, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Log into the game between May 7 and May 14 Head over to one of the many clothing stores on the GTA Online map. These include Binco, ProLaps, Sub Urban, and Posonbys. Walk towards the suit menu and select it. From there, select Arena War outfits, and Bodysuits. Scroll down to the locked variants at the bottom to find the alien suits, which should be now unlocked. These are green (worth $330,000) and purple (worth just under $360,000).

Advertisement

Clothing store locations in GTA Online

Just in case you're wondering where your nearest clothing store is from your in-game home, check out the map below. There's one on almost every block in Los Santos city, but are more spread out the further North you go.

With the outfits now being made available for absolutely zero GTA dollars, it's only a matter of time before even more teams are dressed up as something from another planet. It can actually look quite funny, if you see them in an online session.

It's worth noting that this is a limited time offer in-game and will only last until May 14, meaning that players will have to act fast if they want to grab one before the window of opportunity slams shut.