How to fix GTA Online's "Your CEO Quit" Doomsday Heist bug

If you keep running into the “Mission Failed: Your CEO quit” glitch during GTA Online’s Doomsday or Casino Heists, don’t worry, as there’s an easy fix that will take care of the problem.

Since the Doomsday Heist was added all the way back in 2017, players have experienced a bug that fails whatever mission you’re on.

It can also affect the Diamond Casino Heist, which is why this simple change is so nice, because you'll finally be able to complete the missions without interruption.

Advertisement

If you experience this glitch while playing a Heist, the best course of action is to back out, whether that's through force quitting or other means, and start the mission over.

Read More: GTA V theory suggests PS5 expansion will be in Liberty City

You don't want to start a normal game session though; the best strategy to beat this bug is to start the mission again in an invite-only session with the players you want to run the Heist with.

Advertisement

It's important to note that this method might not be perfectly effective 100 percent of the time, but it's definitely better than nothing when you're trying to progress.

For a bug that's been affecting GTA Online's Heists for over two years at this point, if developers hasn't managed to correct it now, it might not be happening at all, so this quick fix is really the best we have to go on.

However, there is hope on the horizon, as Rockstar announced that GTA Online would be available as a free to play game on the new PS5 when it comes out later this year.

Advertisement

In addition to GTA Online, GTA V will also be getting "expanded and enhanced" with a new edition for PS5 - and some theories suggest it could be taking us back to Liberty City.

We'll cover all the big news and updates as the series gears up for the big switch to PS5, so check back and follow us @GTA_INTEL on Twitter for all the latest GTA info.