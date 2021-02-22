Logo
GTA

Hilarious GTA Online glitch lets Kosatka submarines fly into jets

Published: 22/Feb/2021 16:01

by Daniel Megarry
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

A GTA Online player has discovered a bizarre glitch that allows submarines to fly into the air and take out aircrafts – yes, really.

Despite launching in 2013, GTA Online continues to be a popular choice for gamers looking to get their destructive thrills alongside other players, and the recent Cayo Perico Heist update has certainly helped keep things fresh.

One of the best new features of the update was the addition of the Kosatka submarine, which not only allows players to visit the island of Cayo Perico, but also gives them yet another way to traverse the expansive world of GTA Online.

But the new sub-aquatic vehicle doesn’t come without its faults, as one player has discovered a hilarious glitch that leaves the submarine flying into the air – and destroying jets as a result.

GTA Online Kosatka Submarine
Rockstar Games
The submarine becomes a powerful jet destroyer with this GTA Online glitch.

GTA Online Kosatka submarine glitch

In a video shared to the GTA Online subreddit, a Reddit user can be seen flying their Hydra over the water and shooting missiles at a Kosatka submarine, which they explained was controlled by a friend.

But they were in for a shock when the submarine rose out of the water, causing their Hydra to crash into the huge vehicle and explode on impact, resulting in an instant KO.

“Turns out submarines can jump in the air to take out aircrafts,” they wrote.

The post has received over 14k upvotes and plenty of comments from GTA Online players, who were either curious about how it happened or simply laughing at the bizarre moment.

Turns out submarines can jump in the air to take out aircrafts from gtaonline

 

“This is actually a common maneuver in war it’s called the ‘F**k you and f**k your logic’ maneuver,” wrote one GTA Online player, while others joked that the video was proof of why you “don’t mess with Pavel”.

It seems that the cause of this specific glitch is a simple one: When explosives from either the B-11 Strikeforce, Hydra, or P-996 Lazer aircrafts are shot at the submerged part of the Kosatka submarine, it will rise into the air.

While the Reddit user explained that it was a friend they were shooting at, it’s heartwarming to think that this glitch could end up destroying annoying griefers who go after submarines in the game.

Fortnite

What’s included in March’s Fortnite Crew? Battle Pass, Llambro skin, prices

Published: 22/Feb/2021 15:35 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 15:37

by David Purcell
Fortnite Crew March Llambro
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins, and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s proving successful with fans of Fortnite’s skins. 

The new system came into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.

Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.

Let’s run through what’s featured in March’s Fortnite Crew Pack, which is now confirmed to include the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Crew March price and start date

One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:

  • $11.99
  • €11.99
  • £9.99

This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50, anyway.

March’s Fortnite Crew membership pack will launch on February 28, 2021, at 4 PM PT | 7 PM ET | 12 AM GMT (March 1, 2021). The next one will most likely be released a month later on March 31, 2021.

What’s included? (March 2021)

It’s been announced that the exclusive skin Fortnite Crew members will get in March is the Llegendary llama-unicorn hybrid Llambro, which comes decked in a rainbow outfit and matching cosmetics.

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the March edition of the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:

  • Access to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass
  • 1,000 V-Bucks (and an extra 950 V-Bucks if you already own the Season 5 Battle Pass)
  • Llambro Skin
  • Up North Back Bling
  • Puffcorn Pick Pickaxe
  • The Llegend Wrap

These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.

Epic said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”

How to sign up for Fortnite Crew

  1. Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
  3. Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
  4. Enter your details and complete the sign-up!

How to get Fortnite Crew rewards

Fortnite Crew
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew rewards will differ slightly month on month, in terms of what’s included in the Outfit Pack.

Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.

Is it cross platform?

In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.

On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”

We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.