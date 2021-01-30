Logo
Hilarious GTA Online bridge glitch is a nightmare for fast cars

Published: 30/Jan/2021 4:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online Bridge Glitch
Rockstar Games

A GTA Online player ran into a frustrating but hilarious glitch while driving at full-speed down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm, and it’s proven to be a nightmare for fast cars.

It’s hard to believe that GTA Online is already eight years old. But despite its flaws and imperfections, it holds up pretty well and is still one of the most popular games on the market.

Like most online games with expansive worlds, it’s riddled with bugs and glitches. The worst of them often get fixed post-haste. However, some minor ones still manage to slip through the cracks from time to time. Unfortunately, that means players need to learn about them the hard way.

GTA Online Bridge Glitch
Rockstar Games
GTA Online offers players all kinds of fast cars, but none are safe from this glitch.

A GTA Online player named ‘u/atlogican’ was one of those players. He shared a clip of a hilarious encounter he had with a bizarre glitch. It happened while he was barreling down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm.

Just when it looked like he was about to exit the bridge and head back onto the freeway, he collided with an invisible wall. It pushed him inside the bridge and, within seconds, teleported him to the side and ejected him onto the land below.

Dazed and confused, he spun the camera around, trying to make sense of what happened. “You’ve heard of NPCs cheating. Now I give you bridges,” he said. 

You’ve heard of NPCs cheating, now I give you bridges… (Xbox bug) from r/gtaonline

The post led to a series of witty comments in the thread. “The car was so yellow it broke the laws of physics,” wrote one user. “Really, it’s just the spoiler was so big it created so much downforce that he was pushed through the bridge,” wrote another.

The reality, though, is that the glitch did break the laws of physics and push him through the bridge. But how and why it happened remains a mystery. 

Until the community knows more, GTA Online players will need to keep their wits about them when traveling on bridges in fast cars.

Call of Duty

New Warzone Stim glitch brings Night Vision Goggles to Verdansk

Published: 30/Jan/2021 1:13

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

The infinite Stim exploit has, apparently, once again made a return to Call of Duty: Warzone if a new Reddit video is to be believed — and it seems to have brought with it a strange addition: Night Vision Goggles from the Modern Warfare campaign.

If you’re hoping that the Infinite Stim Shot glitch that’s been plaguing Warzone for a while now was gone for good, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

According to a new video posted to Reddit, the now-infamous Stim glitch has once again reared its ugly head in the popular battle royale.

The exploit was previously discovered and patched multiple times over the past few months, but it just can’t seem to stay dead. Some have even figured out how to stack a near-endless amount of Stim Shots without needing to pull off any glitched mechanics.

Activision
Infinite Stim Shots have been plaguing Warzone for a while now and now they seem to be back.

The video in question shows a player running through the gas in Verdansk, using the Stim multiple times in order to keep themself alive, screwing over players with competitive integrity in the process. This is the same exploit that others have taken advantage of for months on months.

What’s different, however, is that this video seems to show the player using Night Vision Goggles (NVG) as well — an item which, at least as of the time of this writing, isn’t a part of Warzone.

These do, however, make an appearance in the main story campaign of Modern Warfare (2019), most notably in the missions Clean House and The Wolf’s Den, as well as the game’s standard multiplayer in Night Mode, which transformed standard multiplayer maps into nighttime versions.

Found out the stim glitch is back by spectating a hacker… from r/CODWarzone

As for why they show up in this glitch video, no one really knows. Could this new infinite Stim exploit allow you to use NVG in Warzone? Possibly. The fact that no one in the post’s comments section can seem to figure out how the player activates them is leading some to believe that it’s somehow part of the glitch. Interestingly, the player in question is hacking with aimbot at the very least so it’s possible that they have also used a cheat to enable a PC’s “N” key (used for NVG in the campaign) to give night vision in Warzone as well.

Whatever reason, it seems like the infinite Stim glitch is back in some way, shape or form, which is sure to anger fans who just want to see it gone. Hopefully this issue is, once again, addressed soon, and for good this time.