Hilarious GTA Online bridge glitch is a nightmare for fast cars

A GTA Online player ran into a frustrating but hilarious glitch while driving at full-speed down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm, and it’s proven to be a nightmare for fast cars.

It’s hard to believe that GTA Online is already eight years old. But despite its flaws and imperfections, it holds up pretty well and is still one of the most popular games on the market.

Like most online games with expansive worlds, it’s riddled with bugs and glitches. The worst of them often get fixed post-haste. However, some minor ones still manage to slip through the cracks from time to time. Unfortunately, that means players need to learn about them the hard way.

A GTA Online player named ‘u/atlogican’ was one of those players. He shared a clip of a hilarious encounter he had with a bizarre glitch. It happened while he was barreling down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm.

Just when it looked like he was about to exit the bridge and head back onto the freeway, he collided with an invisible wall. It pushed him inside the bridge and, within seconds, teleported him to the side and ejected him onto the land below.

Dazed and confused, he spun the camera around, trying to make sense of what happened. “You’ve heard of NPCs cheating. Now I give you bridges,” he said.

The post led to a series of witty comments in the thread. “The car was so yellow it broke the laws of physics,” wrote one user. “Really, it’s just the spoiler was so big it created so much downforce that he was pushed through the bridge,” wrote another.

The reality, though, is that the glitch did break the laws of physics and push him through the bridge. But how and why it happened remains a mystery.

Until the community knows more, GTA Online players will need to keep their wits about them when traveling on bridges in fast cars.