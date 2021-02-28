Has GTA 5's PS5 upgrade been delayed? New trailer sparks concerns - Dexerto

Following Sony’s newest State of Play trailer for upcoming PS5 releases, some Grand Theft Auto fans have been left concerned about whether or not the GTA 5 upgrade for PS5 will be arriving on time.

After its wild success, GTA 5 has been made available on two generations of consoles – Xbox 360/PS3 as well as Xbox One/PS4 – with regular updates since being pumped out for GTA Online, almost a decade after it first launched.

As a result, Rockstar Games revealed that an enhanced and expanded version would be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the former getting a three-month exclusivity period for GTA Online.

The update promises upgrades for GTA 5 and GTA Online – likely meaning better graphics and load times. However, some fans are concerned that it won’t be releasing on time.

Is GTA 5 for PS5 delayed?

Originally, Sony and Rockstar announced that the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 would be landing on PS5 in the “second half of 2021.” There’s no exact date, but many players took that to mean the end of the summer.

However, following the recent PS5 State of Play event, fans have been voicing their concerns about a delay after a date didn’t appear on the GTA portion of the video.

The trailer in question featured games that are being released on PS5 soon, and when it was GTA’s turn, the trailer just stated it was in development, rather than harping on at the 2021 release.

Will GTA 5’s PS5 edition release in 2022?

“How the f**k do you manage to delay a RE-RE-RELEASE of an 8 years old game?” asked one fan. “I don’t even care for GTA 5 anymore but this sadly will also affect GTA 6. God damn it,” added another.

Others asked if the game would be delayed until 2022, which wouldn’t be a major delay, but enough to lead to frustrations.

There’s no telling if the new version of GTA 5 will actually be delayed, or if there’s a bigger announcement coming soon, but it does seem unusual to not mention the 2021 release date again.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but as some fans note, it could have a major knock-on effect for GTA 6 and other future Rockstar releases.