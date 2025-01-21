GTA Vice City mod is better than Rockstar’s remaster but fans fear it won’t last

A brand-new GTA mod is bringing a modern version of Vice City to Grand Theft Auto fans before GTA 6’s release, but there are fears it won’t last long.

Grand Theft Auto fans are well-versed in mods, especially when it comes to single-player. They’ve modded in real-life cars, given their game better graphics, and even added some stunning weather effects.

At times, though, they go way further than that. Fans were recently overjoyed with the Liberty City Preservation Project mod that allowed them to travel to the GTA 4 map and explore it as a separate city – complete with everything they loved about the classic game.

However, Rockstar aren’t massive fans of mods, taking the Liberty City Preservation Project down within just a few days despite backlash from players.

GTA 4 mod is an even better way to play Vice City

Now, there is another mod that players are excited about – GTA Vice City: Next-Gen Edition – which will bring the iconic city to life again.

The idea is coming from modders Revolution Team who are looking to put out a better mod than the Vice City we got in the highly-panned GTA Definitive Edition back in 2021.

The fan-made project will put Vice City into the RAGE engine from GTA 4, and will be complete the classic story missions, collectibles, music & everything else. Oh, and the original cheats will work too.

However, despite the excitement, some fans are worried it won’t be around long. “Rockstar about to take this down within 24 hours,” one said.

“Guys, make sure to download this mod the second it releases, archive it, and preserve it before Rockstar takes this one down,” another added. “This needs to be preserved in a vault somewhere. It’s almost perfect,” commented another.

Some fans suggested that the takedown of The Liberty City Preservation Project was because Rockstar has plans for Liberty City. Obviously, they have plans for Vice City too with GTA 6, so let’s see.