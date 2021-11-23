Crazy GTA Vice City broken bridge glitch is drowning players

The GTA Trilogy hasn’t had the best launch, but a hilarious glitch has drawn attention to one of Vice City’s most infamous flaws.

Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City still cannot swim, even in the remastered version of the game. This isn’t a glitch, when Vice City was released, swimming wasn’t needed, so if Tommy fell in the water, he’d automatically drown. The ability to swim wasn’t introduced to GTA until San Andres came out.

Since the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy released, Tommy being unable to swim has become funny again, as fans remember how ridiculous it has always been. A stroll on Vice City beach can become fatal for Tommy, should he accidentally walk off the boardwalk or too close to the surf. It adds an extra layer of danger to the game, which isn’t helped by the GTA Trilogy’s many glitches.

Advertisement

GTA Trilogy bridge glitch

A player learned this the hard way, when what they thought was a bridge turned out to be thin air in a hilarious glitch, which they recorded and posted to Reddit. The video manages to highlight not only the outdated mechanic of Tommy drowning so easily, but also how broken the GTA Trilogy is.

In it, Tommy approaches a tanker, but upon attempting to board the ship, he falls through the bridge as if it wasn’t there and into the water, where he drowns while helplessly flailing his arms. Check out the video below:

If this had been San Andreas, the protagonist would simply be able to climb out and board the ship another way, but as swimming is forbidden in Vice City, the glitched bridge led to a watery grave for Tommy. It’s funny, but it highlights the flaws of the GTA Trilogy and how much more work it needed before being released.

Advertisement

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is still broken

The Reddit users also saw the funny side of the video, but their conversation soon turned to the broken state of the game with one saying, “This will go down in history as the worst game ever.” Another said, “When a game punishes the user for its own mistakes.”

Things are going from bad to worse for Rockstar when it comes to the GTA Trilogy, with some fans even going as far as accusing the company of stealing from them.