GTA Vice City & Black Ops 2 voice actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Call of Duty voice actor, Ray Liotta, has died at the age of 67.

Liotta, who was born in New Jersey and studied at the University of Miami, was found dead after passing away overnight during a trip to the Dominican Republic. His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was reportedly with him.

He was shooting Dangerous Waters, a story about a sailing trip that doesn’t go to plan, based on a script from Mark Jackson.

According to a report from TMZ and Deadline, “no foul play is suspected” in relation to his passing.

The popular actor, who also starred as Henry Hill in the popular 1990 American biographical crime film Goodfellas, passed away on May 26. In Goodfellas, he worked alongside stars of Hollywood such as Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

In the video games industry, he was also a high-profile voice actor, working with both Activision on Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto.

In GTA: Vice City, he played the part of Tommy Vercetti, the iconic protagonist from the 2002 title.

Vercetti was the first protagonist in the entire series to have full dialogue, and players will always remember Liotta’s work on the project.

GTA & CoD players mourn loss of Ray Liotta

Many members of the GTA and Call of Duty communities have taken to social media to pay their respects.

One said he left behind an “unforgettable legacy.”

Another said: “RIP Ray Liotta. A true legend of cinema with some amazing performances and is forever embedded in COD Zombies for playing Billy Handsome in Mob of the Dead, and in GTA Vice City as Tommy Vercetti.”

A third fan said: “Rest in peace, Ray Liotta. Voice of the best GTA character ever created.”

An unforgettable legacy pretty much sums it up – an icon of both movie and video games industries.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray Liotta’s friends and family during this difficult time.