 GTA V will be limited to 30 FPS on Xbox Series X - Dexerto
GTA V will be limited to 30 FPS on Xbox Series X

Published: 28/Oct/2020 22:14

by Marco Rizzo
Franklin GTA 5 loading screen
Rockstar

Hit Rockstar classic Grand Theft Auto 5 will maintain its 30 FPS limit on the new Xbox Series X, according to tech blogger Jez Corden. 

Some bad news for Xbox players: if you are playing with the backwards compatible One version of GTA 5, the Series X will not support 60 FPS on the hit open-world game, according to Jez.

“For those asking me if GTAV gets any benefits on Xbox Series X, answer is [no], locked to 30 FPS,” he said. “Don’t forget Rockstar made a lot of money selling that game twice at the start of last gen.”

Jez also mentions a significant decrease in the loading screen times, with some being cut down to 10 seconds.

Stallion, a popular Twitch Streamer released a video on Twitter showcasing the loading speeds on the Xbox Series X.

While the 30 FPS limit might be disappointing, Rockstar has already announced that the new generation of consoles will see another version of the 2013 title called GTA V Expanded and Enhanced.

This version will supposedly see significant improvements in the technical department, whether that is in textures, framerate, or loading times. 

However, the New York publisher has not revealed any information to the public about this new iteration, it is not even confirmed if the new version is going to be released for the new generation of Xbox consoles.

Rockstar has shared a partnership with Sony for a while, with the Japanese company even starting its PS5 showcase with the GTA V section back in June. Even taking this partnership into consideration, it would still come as a shock if Expanded and Enhanced, is not released for the new generations Microsoft consoles.

With the internet currently overflowing with leaks and rumors about a GTA sequel,  It is amusing that we still haven’t even seen the final release of the original 2013 version.

Once the Expanded and Enhanced version is released, Grand Theft Auto V will have come out across three different generations of consoles, reaching 130 million copies sold across all platforms. 

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm