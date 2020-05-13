GTA V reportedly going free on Epic Games Store

Grand Theft Auto V will reportedly be available for free on the Epic Games Store from May 14 for a limited time, according to reports.

GamePressure reports that according to "a reliable source", they have been informed that Rockstar's 2013 global hit will be totally free to download and play, starting on Thursday, May 14.

Epic Games frequently runs free promotional offers like this, though they are typically smaller, lesser-known titles than something like GTA 5.

But, if the rumors are accurate, you'll be able to scoop up a free copy of GTA 5 on the Epic Games store very soon, with the offer running for a week until May 21.

Even better, the version of the game they're giving away will be the Premium Edition, which not only features access to GTA Online, but also a lot of additional in-game content. Epic Games themselves were hyping up their next free game back on May 7, so it's likely they're gearing up for something bigger than normal.

Once you've added the game to your library, it will be there to keep forever, as is the case with all other free Epic Games Store offerings.

GTA Online boost or hype for GTA 6?

As Gamepressure notes, the free release of such a popular game is surprising, because GTA 5 still sells millions of copies every year – despite it being nearly eight years old.

It will inevitably spark all kinds of rumors about a GTA 6 reveal, but it's unlikely that is coming any time soon – depending on which leaker you ask.

This is more likely an incentive for people who haven't tried GTA Online to get into the mode, which is a massive cash cow for Rockstar.

GTA 5 generated $595 million in digital revenue in 2019, showing that there are no signs of it slowing down.

It's also a way for Epic Games to get even more users to their launcher, which has faced criticism since launch as players complained about exclusives and the lack of certain features.