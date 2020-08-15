GTA V Open-wheel races: Best spoilers to gain an advantage

Grand Theft Auto Online's open-wheel races are some of the most high-octane events players can compete against one another in, and if you want to come out on top of the podium, it really does all come down to the small stat boosts from your car's available add-ons.

When open-wheel racing was added to GTA V Online back in February at part of the Diamond Casino Heist continuation update, many players were quick to point out that the spoilers only seemed to affect cars in free mode.

This was then confirmed with many users comparing their times in a 'stock' car vs their apparently modified car when in an open-wheel race, stating that the times were virtually identical. It has been reported that this has now been fixed as part of patch 1.50, meaning that your choice of spoiler and setup will affect the performance of your car in open-wheel races as well as in free mode.

Thankfully, Twitter user Gaffa has compiled a handy comparison table of the different wing/spoiler setups for both the Ocelot R88 and the Progen PR4. This should make setting up your car somewhat easier and remove a lot of the arduous testing time when changing your setup.

Want a statistical comparison between F1 cars upgrades? No problem, I've got that in the bag. Anyone can use these tables if they wish, but they could probably do with a cleanup & any mention would be appreciated! TIA@Broughy1322 @TezFunz2 pic.twitter.com/x51Qa4N2dd — Gaffa (@ScouseGaffa) February 27, 2020

On top of this, two new open-wheel racers were added in for GTA Online's massive Summer Update, the Declasse DR1, and the Benefactor BR8.

The vehicles have very similar stats, but the Dr1 does have a slightly higher top speed (101.13 mph) listed in the game's files compared to the BR8 (100.97 mph). It's not much though, less than 1 mph more, so really which one you pick up first will probably come down to whatever catches your eye.

Gaffa also compiled a table of the different accessories both of the new cars have as options as well, which should make the decision of which one to grab even easier as you stack up cash during the event.

Rockstar has also added a new custom track designer for Open Wheel races in the Summer update, so now you can build your very own circuit through the streets of Los Santos and share it with friends to see who is the true king of open-wheel racing.

GTA Online's Summer update is always a big one, and this year was definitely no different.