GTA V in-game website lines up with leaked GTA 6 setting

Players have discovered a feature in Grand Theft Auto V that seemingly hints towards some of the major GTA 6 ‘Project Americas’ leaks being accurate.

There have been many rumors circulating about the future release of the next Grand Theft Auto title, although it has been difficult for fans of the series to determine just which of these rumors and leaks might be true.

However, players seem to have high hopes for the recent GTA 6 ‘Project Americas’ rumor, after a website was found in GTA V’s in-game phone feature which lines up with the supposed Rockstar leak.

The Project Americas leak was first shared in a now-deleted Reddit post, with an alleged Rockstar tester claiming that it would revolve around two major cities, Vice City and the Boston-inspired Carcer City.

It was also claimed that the main character would be a “drug lord wannabe” based in Vice City, and GTAVInewz pointed out a website in GTA 5 that shared some similarities.

The in-game website featured a short quote, which highlighted everyone's need to "emulate a Vice City lifestyle," similarly to the rumored GTA 6 character.

This is from the Project Americas leak. It adds up with the gta 5 website. #gta6 #gtavi pic.twitter.com/oDPPnnBCxv — GTA 6 News (@GTAVInewz) May 26, 2020

“This is from the Project Americas leak. It adds up with the GTA 5 website,” they claimed, suggesting that Rockstar could have left a small hint for the future of the franchise.

While there are some similarities, many were still left unsure of this potential teaser and its references to the 1980s, whereas the recent leak seemed to suggest a more up-to-date title with newer car models.

As there have been many rumors about the next GTA title, including some which have already been debunked, it is unclear just what Rockstar has planned for their next release.

You can keep up with all of the latest rumors and leaks for the new Rockstar title on our GTA 6 hub here.