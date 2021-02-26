GTA RP streamer shocked after Twitch bans him for visiting in-game adult club - Dexerto

Twitch has banned NoPixel 3.0 streamer ‘RatedEpicz’ after an in-game incident, however the circumstances have pulled the platform’s double standards into question.

GTA roleplaying (RP) is taking over Twitch yet again. With streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar, and more getting back on the trend, servers like NoPixel 3.0 are popping yet again.

The Rockstar title, first released in Sep. 2013, isn’t known for being the most family-friendly. Lives of high crime, and the trimmings that come with that, are the norm. However, RP servers make the experience a little bit more tame.

So, when RatedEpicz decided to enter the Vanilla Unicorn in GTA 5 as part of his RP content, he didn’t really think twice about it. The adult club is part of the game, and people have gone there before.

However, Twitch pinged him for adult content, banning the streamer.

They got me boys! Hold it down! ✊ Officially retiring from the egg roll adventures :'( https://t.co/zKTd0uAKTm — RatedEpicz (@RatedEpicz) February 25, 2021

“They got me boys. Hold it down,” he said on Twitter. He added later in Discord that he believes “being in the VU” was the main reason behind his suspension.

While the ban is a minor one, the community has gotten into an uproar over the platform’s double standards for two reasons.

The first is there are a number of other streamers doing worse things through GTA RP. The notorious Ricegum was highlighted as one case of being seemingly above Twitch’s law when it comes to roleplay streams.

The second is the Vanilla Unicorn is a part of the game anyone can enter. While not explicit entirely, the heavy suggestions might toe the line of Twitch’s adult content policy. However, many believe it should be whitelisted.

Reportedly, a number of other Twitch streamers were alerted to the problem’s surrounding the Vanilla Unicorn in GTA 5. The number of warnings handed out has forced the NoPixel devs to shut down that part of the map.

The devs also joked about the double standards surrounding Twitch gaming streams and IRL Just Chatting content, claiming “we are going to add hot tubs to VU and call it Just Chatting.”

RatedEpicz has appealed the suspension in the hopes of removing the strike from his account. Until then, he will be staying far away from the Vanilla Unicorn to try and avoid Twitch’s wrath.