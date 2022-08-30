GTA RP streamer thrown off Los Santos’ tallest building in wild NoPixel encounter

A GTA RP streamer’s character was tossed off the tallest building in Los Santos after being kidnapped after an NSFW NoPixel exchange went horribly wrong.

The world of GTA roleplaying servers can be wild, and NoPixel is home to many of the game’s strangest moments.

This particular incident was jumpstarted by a strange sexual encounter taking quite the twist, leading to a character being kidnapped and taken up onto a crane in what grew to be a full-blown hostage situation.

The tense exchange kept the plot twists coming but ultimately ended up taking a very dark final turn.

GTA RP streamer thrown from the tallest building in Los Santos in wild NoPixel encounter

Rockstar Games Los Santos has quite the array of huge buildings that are prime areas for moments like this.

The thrills kicked off when one character, Mr. K, took another character hostage due to a strange mishap between himself and his victim. The full VOD is quite the scene and certainly not suitable for all ages, but this initial spat leads to the pair going up on top of a crane before being ambushed by police.

The police force attempted to de-escalate the situation (even if their tactics were suspect at best). Still, they turned away for fear that the hostage taker might turn violent if they keep pestering him.

Once the scene emptied out a little the tension rises to its peak and after joking about “sneezing” and dropping his victim, Mr. K ultimately did let go of Gyal Jones and she plummeted into the unknown in the blink of an eye.

Unfortunately, falling without a parachute from that kind of height only ends one way so it was a grizzly scene when it was all said and done. Even though the victim didn’t even fall a quarter of the distance to the ground, there was never hope for survival from the moment they were let go.

This is just a taste of the craziness that happens on NoPixel, but it’s a moment that fans of the server won’t forget for quite some time.