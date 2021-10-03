GTA Online players demand fix to “broken” report system helping cheaters

GTA Online players have long battled the game’s report system, but they want a fix to the feature that can sometimes work against regular players as cheaters go unchecked.

It’s tough to get into a GTA Online lobby without running into a griefer or two. While Rockstar have a reporting system set up for GTAO, it’s not something that many people look forward to using since it hardly leads to any change.

But one player who found themselves dodging griefers in his lobby saw that the GTA Online report system does flag people, though not the right ones.

Advertisement

“Got reported by two griefers because they failed to destroy my cargo LMAO,” user ‘Korg-’ said after seeing he was being tracked as a possible cheater.

This immediately warranted a reaction from the GTAO community, which seemed to resonate with Korg’s plight and overall want a change from Rockstar.

“Bro the whole reporting system is so f**king broken,” another person said, with people chiming in about reporting cheaters with seemingly no effects.

“So many f**king people in this game teleporting around the map, griefing while invulnerable, basically making the game miserable for everyone,” another said.” And you’re the one they’re watching? Lol.”

Advertisement

GTA Online has been out for years, and the community has had to contend with everything from people using cheats to disruptive players who are out to troll than play the game.

User Korg- said they received the warning after the griefers they swerved reported them. People want wholesale improvements to reporting since it could be used like this by malicious players against those simply playing the game.

Read more: Controversial GTA Online update tweaked after players frustrated by changes

In a woefully comedic twist, other players told Korg- they shouldn’t worry about getting reported since it hardly ever leads to suspensions.

Still, GTA Online’s popularity isn’t showing signs of slowing down, so it’ll be interesting to see if Rockstar implements better updates to their system in the future.