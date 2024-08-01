GTA Online’s “rare” feature is still catching players out after all these years

GTA Online players are still, after all these years, being caught out by one of the game’s rarest moments and they can’t quite believe it.

With GTA V and GTA Online being over a decade old, the list of things that players haven’t uncovered is slim. We’re not getting into the Mount Chillad Easter Egg here, that will simply never be solved.

Despite that being the case, there are still plenty of things that catch players by surprise when they stumble across them. That includes unique character boosts that you can get by wearing specific outfits and even the fact that, yes, the game has tides that work like real-life ones.

Well, now there’s another one that can be added to that list – and it’s the fact that you can get busted. Seriously, as Redditor faulty_ discovered, there are times when the police will throw you in jail instead of shooting you.

“Had no idea you can get busted online,” the Redditor said as they used the Terrorbyte to lock onto police.

“I wasn’t aware as well,” one Redditor commented. “I didn’t know they could even get you in the Terrorbyte,” another added. “This is a fairly rare case. I was unaware of this happening while in the back of a Terrorbyte,” another chimed in.

As some pointed out, being busted has been in the game since GTA Online first launched. However, you would only be arrested for drunken behavior in the early days.

If you do get arrested, you won’t lose anything like guns, ammo or cash. Instead, you’ll just get spawned at a police station.

It has been added to a few missions, including in different parts of casino work or business raids. So, if you didn’t know that was the case, now you know. And, if you did, at least you know what else to avoid now.

