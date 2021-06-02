GTA Online's Hauler Custom has a secret underwater driving ability - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have added some weird and wonderful vehicles to GTA Online over the years, but after discovering its hidden talent, the Hauler Custom might now be one of the best.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the world of Grand Theft Auto, with GTA 6 rumors and leaks piling up as the weeks go by. If you’re not biting onto any of that speculation, we certainly know a GTA Online remaster is landing later this year for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

While they wait for all of that new content, which is expected to include another Heist mission after the success of Cayo Perico, fans have a lot of time on their hands to buy up as many cars as they can in-game.

Well, on June 2, a member of the online community has found out one of the trucks has a secret ability – the Hauler Custom.

GTA Online Hauler Custom secret ability found

If you’ve ever watched Top Gear or The Grand Tour, two popular car shows on the BBC and Amazon Prime respectively, you’ll know how funny amphibian vehicles can be.

Driving your truck or car through water looks like it has the makings of a memorable experience, but it’s not something usually possible in GTA Online. Well, with the Hauler Custom, you can break boundaries.

As seen below in a custom map, Reddit user Sunhat-sandwich has been driving the Hauler Custom through the water, inland. They said: “Just noticed that the Hauler Custom (the flat nose MOC truck) can drive fine through these waterways even though the water gets up to the windows!”

Usually, the exhaust of a vehicle in GTA Online cannot be submerged underwater. At that point, it sinks and makes it impossible to drive.

But due to the sheer size of the heavy goods vehicle, in this part of the map, you can drive through the water with it perfectly.

The Hauler Custom is $1.4 million to purchase in GTA Online, so it’s a hefty price to make an amphibian vehicle – but will you give it a shot?