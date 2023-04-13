GTA Online players can’t believe vehicle prices in huge update

Rockstar Games plans to adjust vehicle prices in an upcoming GTA Online update, where some cars will receive shocking price increases.

Grand Theft Auto Online is packed with vehicles for every kind of player to get their hands on. Luxury cars exist for those who like to ride in style. Sports cars support users who love a good race. Even griefers have taken their pick of MK II vehicles.

Of course, Rockstar releases new cars and updates for existing rides every so often, which more or less keeps players on their toes.

The next set of changes in this regard targets vehicle pricing, specifically – and it’s already ruffled some feathers online.

GTA Online users floored by adjustments to vehicle prices

In a Rockstar Newswire post, GTA Online devs explained that vehicle pricing adjustments will go live later this month on April 27. The changes should better reflect each vehicle’s value to players, with some cars receiving a price drop while others will double in value.

Rockstar hopes lowering the cost of some vehicles provides them with more accessibility, particularly for the likes of Imponte Ruiner 2000 with its “unique features and counter-attacking capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the price hike targets rides such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, because of their “outsized utility, performance, or powerful weaponry.”

Tez2 snapped a shot of Rockstar’s full list of forthcoming price adjustments for GTA Online vehicles.

As one would expect, players have especially taken note of the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II going from north of $3 million to $8 million even.

Some think the massive increase is absurd because most who want the overpowered bike already own it. Others argue that such drastic measures indicate pricing isn’t the problem.

One Twitter user commented, “If the MKII was so necessary to make 8mil then maybe it’s not the price that needs adjusting…”

The new pricing won’t come into effect until April 27. As such, GTA Online users who want to take advantage of current vehicle values should do so sooner rather than later.