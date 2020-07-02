GTA Online update triggers Independence Day event with bonus content

Rockstar Games have freshened things up in GTA Online once again with a brand new Independence Day content update, and we've got the early patch notes to show you what's changed.

The game developers do the same thing in Grand Theft Auto V as they do with Red Dead Redemption 2, adding different material and boosted rewards to the two titles on a weekly basis to keep things fresh for players.

As members of the GTA Online community will know by now, Rockstar are usually beaten to the punch with patch notes by leaker TezFunz2, and that trend hasn't died this week. So, let's take a look through everything that has changed with the start of the Independence Day event.

GTA Online July 2 update patch notes: What's changed?

Lucky Wheel reward: Western Sovereign

You shouldn't be surprised to see a fresh set of wheels parked up next time you visit the Diamond Casino and Resort, as a brand spanking Western Sovereign has been added to the Lucky Wheel rewards – with the American flag painted right across it.

Take your spin this week and maybe, just maybe, you will be driving away with the hottest prize the game has to offer between July 2 and July 9. It's only worth around $90,000 in-game, but could be all yours for nothing to celebrate Independence Day.

GTA cash boosts, RP bonuses, and other rewards

Boosts in cash rewards and RP bonuses? You bet.

This week, a number of different things have been changed, including double rewards for Bunker & Missile Adversary Series missions. There are also some patriotic prizes available in Business Battles event cargo rewards, which can be seen below.

Statue Of Happiness T-shirt

Pisswasser Beer Hat

Benedict Beer Hat

Patriot Beer Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

GTA Online discounts

The following have also been handed a major slash in their prices, following the update. These include different Independence Day clothing, hairstyles, vehicles like the Oppressor MK2, and more.

Independence Day Clothes (50% Off)

Masks (50% Off)

Hair Styles (50% Off)

Weapons (50% Off)

Horns (50% Off)

MOC Liveries (50% Off)

Mk2 Weapon Camo (50% Off)

Patriot Tire Smoke (50% Off)

Facilities and Bunkers (70% Off )

Hangars (60% Off )

Avenger and Renovations (50% Off)

Arcades (50% Off)

Yachts and Upgrades (50% Off)

Liberator (50% Off)

Sovereign (50% Off)

Thruster (50% Off)

APC (50% Off)

Oppressor Mk2 (50% Off)

Tula (50% Off)

Bombushka (50% Off)

V-65 Molotok (50% Off)

Deveste Eight (50% Off)

ETR1 (50% Off)

Gauntlet Hellfire (50% Off)

Luxor (50% Off)

Luxor Deluxe (50% Off)

Swift (50% Off)

Swift Flying Bravo (50% Off)

Swift Deluxe (50% Off)

Twitch Prime rewards

If you're interested in a further 10% discount on everything mentioned above, plus further discounts and cash bonuses in the hundreds of thousands, check out the latest Twitch Prime GTA Online rewards here.

So, there you have it! That's everything you need to know about GTA Online's July 2 patch and what changed as a result. If you want to take a closer look, or a spin of the Lucky Wheel to win the new car, jump into the game now.