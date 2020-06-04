GTA Online update: SC1, x2 Casino Heist rewards, discounts, more

Rockstar Games have pushed out yet another GTA Online update and players jumping into the game can now see a whole load of new content has dropped in the game!



In recent weeks, we have seen everything from huge discounts on Issi cars – not to mention the Issi Classic landing on the GTA Casino podium – although this week, things have been given yet another shakeup.

There's a lot to unpack from the update, as ever, so we're going to run through everything that's changed in the June 4 refresh, which included cars, new cash bonuses, and more! In the absence of official patch notes, though, we're going off the word of reliable leaker TezFunz2.

GTA Online June 4 update patch notes: What's changed?

New Lucky Wheel rewards: Ubermacht SC1

A brand new car has been added to the GTA Online Casino rewards, and can be won with just one Lucky Wheel spin – if you're, well, lucky enough! It's the Ubermacht SC1, worth $1.6 million in-game.

While the new model might be worth over a million dollars in-game, should you buy it from one of the online store in your iFruit phone, fear not as you would be driving away with it some time soon absolutely free of charge.

GTA Diamond Casino boosted rewards!

Those looking to jump into the Diamond Casino & Resort to steal some of its most expensive assets will be getting a boost in rewards, for a limited time.

Between the dates of June 4-June 11, Rockstar Games will be making the heist double RP rewards, although the cash prize for completing it all will remain the same – sadly.

Races and discounts

The premium race for the week will be Congestion Charge (super class) and the time trial will be Calafia Way, with the RC time trial of Cemetery. Alongside the greatly boosted rewards will be a slash in prices for a number of different things in GTA Online. These can be found in the list below.

Arcades & Facilities (50% off)

Mobile Operation Centers (40%)

Caracara 4x4 (40% 0ff)

Swinger (40% off)

Ardent (40% off)

Rogue (40% off)

Twitch Prime rewards

Those who have their Rockstar Social Club account linked to their Twitch Prime will, once again, be able to get a leg up on other players. For example, they won't need to spend as much as others on cars, weapons or apartments that are on sale every so often.

For more information on current Twitch Prime rewards and, of course, how to link accounts check out our GTA Online rewards guide.