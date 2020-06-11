GTA Online update: Pegassi Torero, Arena rewards, huge discounts & more

Grand Theft Auto V already has a boat load of vehicles, weapons, and properties available in GTA Online, but Rockstar Games have given things another refresh with a content update – and there's a lot to unpack.

As players will know by now, there's always something new to grab on the GTA Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel game this week, following the previous addition of the Ubermacht SC1 in the June 4 update.

Below, we're going to run through everything that's changed this time, including not just the new podium car, but also the latest race information, rewards, and more! Without further ado, let's jump into the early patch notes – courtesy of Tez2.

GTA Online update June 11 patch notes: What's changed?

Lucky Wheel rewards:

A lot of the cars that are placed on the podium are very expensive, and that trend continues this week in GTA Online.

Driving around in a Pegassi Torero might be nice at the best of times, but with just one lucky spin you could be rolling around in one absolutely free of charge. Usually, it would cost just short of one million dollars in-game.

Race changes and mission rewards

Those participating in Arena War modes will be granted the opportunity of triple cash, RP, and Arena points for a limited time. On top of that, RC Bandito races and Simeon Repo Missions have been given double bonuses.

The Premium race for the week will be Down the Drain, with its muscle class, and the Time Trial featured will be Vinewood Bowl. La Fuente Blanca has also emerged as the RC Time Trial.

Mega discounts

Discounts are a given with these updates, regular players will know that by now.

The full list can be found below, and there's certainly plenty to invest your savings into here. If you had your eye on one of two on the list, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Arena Workshop (50% off)

Arena Garage Floors (40% off)

Mechanics (40% off)

Deviant (50% off)

All Arena vehicles (40% off)

RC Bandito (35% off)

RC Tanks (35% off)

Itali GTA (35% off)

Twitch Prime rewards

As ever, Twitch Prime members that have linked up their account to the Rockstar Social Club will also get a further 10% off all items that have been discounted, as well as access to around $1.25 million in-game per month. For more information on that and more, check out our full GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards guide.

That's just about everything! New cars, fresh rewards, and a whole lot more to enjoy for the next seven days in Grand Theft Auto 5. Stick with us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL for more GTA Online guides, news, leaks and more.