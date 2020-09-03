GTA Online update patch notes: Penumbra FF, 2x GTA 5 cash rewards, more

The weekly update for GTA Online is here, with a new vehicle coming to the Lucky Wheel podium as always, plus new bonuses and rewards for specific missions and events.

Although GTA Online's major summer update was a breath of fresh air, especially for long-time players, there's still plenty more to come, as we build up to the launch of the next-gen consoles, where GTA Online will be prominent again.

Advertisement

Each Thursday, Rockstar switches things up with a new podium vehicle at the Casino, and this week, it's the Penumbra FF. We've got the full patch notes early thanks to reliable leaker Tez2.

GTA Online Update September 3 patch notes

New Podium Vehicle: Penumbra FF

The Penumbra FF is far from the fanciest looking car in the game, but it's dated exterior covers up a quick and nifty vehicle underneath.

Advertisement

It would normally set you back $1.38 million from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and is modeled on the real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse, a street-racing classic.

2x GTA$ and RP on modes and missions

You'll get double cash and RP on the following modes this week:

Special Cargo

Last Play Missions

Diamond, Bunker & Missile Base Adversary modes

As an added bonus, there's free Drinks at Nightclubs, Arcades, Casino and the Arena.

Advertisement

Discounts and Races

Non-vehicles

30% Off Casino Penthouse & Renovations.

50% Off Select Casino Clothes.

Vehicles

50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT Classic, Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris

Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT Classic, Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris 40% Off: Thruster, Armored Kuruma

Thruster, Armored Kuruma 30% Off: Furia, Entity XXR, Itali GTO, Khanjali

Premium Race: Congestion Charge

Advertisement

Time Trial: Lake Vinewood Estates

RC Time Trial: Davis Quartz

Twitch Prime rewards

Also make sure that you take advantage of the Twitch Prime rewards by linking your Rockstar Social Club with your Twitch Prime accounts, to get 10% off of that discount list, as well as more exclusive content.