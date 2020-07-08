Grand Theft Auto V's online game mode is set for yet another content update this week, bringing a whole host of vehicle price drops, Twitch Prime rewards, limited time cash boosts, and more.

Many members of the game's online community might be looking forward to what developers have in store for the next title, GTA 6, although it looks like we're going to be seeing a lot more of GTA 5 for the time being. After all, it's been confirmed for a next-gen remaster.

Advertisement

Since that announcement, there has been a giveaway fest in Grand Theft Auto Online that players can really benefit from each week, and much of that is included in these updates. So, let's take a look at when the new things will be added and what to expect.

When is GTA Online's next update?

The next update in GTA Online is expected on July 9, 2020, and will be a routine refresh just like we've seen in recent weeks from Rockstar's title.

Advertisement

Following on from that, there will be further updates on July 16, July 23, and July 30.

GTA Online update July 9: What's changing?

Lucky Wheel rewards

Last week, for the Independence Day update, there was a very inexpensive vehicle on the podium and it was a bike.

This time around, we would expect to see a car worth upwards of $1,000,000 be included as part of the rewards. All you have to do is spin the wheel once and, who knows, you could be in luck.

Advertisement

Free GTA cash

There's a lot of free stuff in GTA these days, and those who complete missions regularly will know that more than anybody. Normally, the rewards for certain missions and in-game tasks have their rewards boosted x2 and x3, which is likely to happen this week as well.

Discounts and Twitch Prime rewards

The Twitch Prime rewards haven't been changed all that much in recent times, ever since Rockstar made hundreds of thousands of dollars available to get for free every week.

Read More: GTA Online glitch gives players a passive God Mode for VIP Work

Those who have connected their Prime account to Rockstar Social Club can benefit from cash drops up to $1.25 million per month, as well as other discounts, and you can read more about that in our regularly updated rewards hub!

Advertisement

Speaking of which, this page will be refreshed with additional information once the update goes live in GTA Online. If previous weeks are anything to go by, we're in for some exciting news this time around. Stay tuned by following us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL.