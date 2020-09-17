GTA Online update patch notes: Itali GTB Lucky Wheel reward & 3x cash

Rockstar Games have released a brand new GTA Online update and we've got the patch notes. There's a brand new car on the Lucky Wheel rewards podium, but that's not all.

The game's developers have once again rolled out a big patch to keep the content fresh in the world of Grand Theft Auto. As expected, more and more cash is up for grabs in special missions.

Twitch Prime Gaming rewards were updated for September as well, meaning players can now get huge discounts on two vehicles for a limited time. Not to mention the millions per month in membership bonuses.

You don't have to be a member of anything to enjoy the latest update, though, so let's dive right into the patch notes.

GTA Online September 17 update: patch notes

Itali GTB

The Itali GTB is usually available for over $1 million in GTA Online, but for a short period of time you could grab it for free. Spin the Lucky Wheel between September 17 and 25 for a chance to win it.

Cash boosts, featured races and missions

Just like any other week, double cash and RP is a thing in this patch. Not only that, but triple rewards have also been included.

Per Rockstar leaker TezFunz2, the following will feature:

3x GTA$ & RP: King of the Hill & Overtime Rumble Adv mode

King of the Hill & Overtime Rumble Adv mode 2x GTA$ & RP: Air-freight Cargo

Air-freight Cargo Premium Race: Senora Freeway

Senora Freeway Time Trial: Del Perro Pier

Del Perro Pier RC Time Trial: Construction Site II

Discounts and offers

Prime Gaming members will get an additional 10% off all of the deals below, but even for those who don't have that subscription, there are some cracking deals in the pipeline.