GTA Online update patch notes: Brawler Casino prize, GTA 5 cash, more

Rockstar Games have rolled out another GTA Online update and if you're wondering what's included in the patch notes, you have come to the right place.

Changes are expected every week in the popular game mode and its developers always deliver, though some are more exciting than others.

While the official details for the October 1 patch have not yet been posted to the GTA Newswire page, one reliable leaker has spilled the beans ahead of schedule. Courtesy of TezFunz2, we have most of the new patch notes already.

So, let's run through everything included in the game's latest update – which celebrates its seventh anniversary.

GTA Online October 1 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The Brawler has been added to the GTA Casino rewards podium, meaning winners of the Lucky Wheel will receive a car worth over $700,000 in-game.

Races, cash rewards, and free gifts

Double GTA 5 cash and RP is available for three different modes this week, which includes: Diamond Adversary modes, Business Battles, Special Vehicle Work.

There's also a free reward in the form of a Business Battle Reward Tee, coupled with a Claim What's Yours Tee which can be unlocked just by logging in. There's also a Red The Diamond Classic Tee login reward with it.

Premium Race: Art to Art

Art to Art Time Trial: Great Ocean Highway

Great Ocean Highway RC Time Trial: Power Station

Discounts

Just like we've come to expect, GTA Online has slashed many of its prices for the duration of this update. These can be seen below, ranging from 25% Off to up to 50% Off.

25% Off: Vehicle Warehouses, Club

Vehicle Warehouses, Club 30% Off: Executive Office Renovations, Stromberg

Executive Office Renovations, Stromberg 35% Off: MOC Renovations

MOC Renovations 40% Off: Blazer Aqua, Ramp Buggy, Phantom Wedge, Executive Offices, Bunkers, MOCs, Rocket Voltic, Infernus, Titan

Blazer Aqua, Ramp Buggy, Phantom Wedge, Executive Offices, Bunkers, MOCs, Rocket Voltic, Infernus, Titan 50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT, Classic Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris

Not only that, though, there's also a number of GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards available, for members. The latest offerings can be found here.