GTA Online update patch notes: Scramjet, huge business discounts & more

Rockstar Games have rolled out a brand new update in Grand Theft Auto V, following on from last week's major giveaway of vehicles, and it looks like more rewards/discounts are in order.

The game developers are always giving the online experience a refresh, nobody can take that away from them, even if half of the community would prefer to be playing the next installment of the series by now.

New vehicles, Lucky Wheel rewards, cash bonuses, and mega discounts are always included in these content updates, so let's take a look at what's on offer this time around. Information here has been posted by Rockstar leaker TezFunz2, who often reveals info before official patch notes have been released.

GTA Online update June 25: What's changed?

Lucky Wheel car refresh: Scramjet

There's a brand new Lucky Wheel rewards that's landed on the GTA Diamond Casino podium, and it can be won with one lucky spin of the free game. Each day, players are given a free try at scooping the jackpot.

If you do it this week, you'll be awarded with a Scramjet! This set of wheels usually costs some $4,628,400 from Warstock Cache & Carry, although the luckiest among us might drive away in it for absolutely nothing.

Double and triple bonuses

This week in GTA Online, there will be double cash and RP rewards on Nightclub Popularity income, Business Battles, and Special Cargo Missions. Triple rewards will apply to all of the Hunting Pack remix.

Premium races and Time Trials

The Premium race of the week is going to be Muscle In, Time Trial is Raton Canyon, and RC Time Trial has been set on Davis Quartz.

Huge discounts

The following items have been discounted for a limited time as well, with Twitch Prime members eligible for a further 10% cut on top of that.

Nightclubs (50% off)

MC Clubhouses (50% off)

MC Businesses (50% Off)

Festival Bus (50% off)

Tezeract (40% off)

Tyrant (40% off)

Ruiner 2000 (40% off)

Nightshade (40% off)

Strikeforce (40% off

Twitch Prime rewards

As per usual, Twitch Prime members can now gain access to a fresh list of rewards in-game. All you have to do is link up your Rockstar Social Club account. If you're interested, head over to our guide and to find out more information about the latest drops in GTA Online.

