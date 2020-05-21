GTA Online update: Half-Track, $1million challenge, x3 cash and more

Rockstar Games are practically handing out GTA Online cash all over the place at the moment, and the game's latest update lets players grab an extra $1 million in cash, if they know what they're doing. Let's run through the patch notes.

The latest content refresh, on May 21, has added a number of fresh things to take a look at – and it seems like the community should expect more to come from GTA Online in the future, too, with publisher Take-Two confirming the next year will be "light" in terms of game releases.

While that might be sad news for those looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, don't underestimate the popularity of the franchise's current offering. Millions are still pouring into the game each month, and this week they have plenty to feast their eyes on – that's for sure.

Just like any other week in the world of GTA V, an update has been pushed out and players are waiting around for official confirmation from Rockstar on what's changed. Though, leaker Tez2 on Twitter has been quick to spot some tweaks made already – so we're going to list them for you.

GTA Online May 21 update: Patch notes

Half-Track lands on GTA Casino Podium

It might not be as flashy as other weeks, but the GTA Online vehicle that's been added to the Casino rewards this week is Half-Track. It costs over $2,000,000 in-game, but with one free spin of the Lucky Wheel each day, you could grab one for free some time soon.

Get $1,000,000 for free in GTA Online

For a limited time, members of the community can earn themselves an extra wad of cash – a total of $1 million to be exact!

All you have to do is complete a series of daily challenges in GTA Online and soon enough, the cash will be deposited into your Maze Bank account. Sounds easy, but the tasks haven't yet been revealed, so we'll have to wait and see just how simple this one ends up being.

Free GTA Online gifts from May 21 update

There are two other free gifts available to claim in this new update. These include:

Blue Jock Cranley Suit (unlocked by logging in)

Firework launcher (available at Ammu-Nation)

MOC Independence Day Liveries (unlocked by logging in)

Discounts, Time Trial and more

The Time Trial for this week is Route 68, the Premium Race is Downtown Underground, and the RC Time Trial is Construction Site I. All discounts from this update can be seen below, too.

Hangars (50% off)

Ramp Buggy (50% off)

Patriot Stretch (50% off)

Akula (50% off)

Volatol (50% off)

Yachts (40% off)

Thrax (40% off)

Scramjet (40% off)

Khanjali (40% off)

For information on Twitch Prime limited-time rewards and discounts in GTA Online, head over to our guide on how to claim them. TP members who have linked their account to the Rockstar Social Club will also get an additional 10% discount on everything in the list above.

Until next time, follow us for more GTA Online and GTA 6 news @GTA_INTEL on Twitter.