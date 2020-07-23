GTA Online update: GP1 supercar on Lucky Wheel podium – patch notes

Rockstar Games have rolled out another weekly GTA Online update and we've got the full patch notes for you to read through, with some exciting changes included.

Players are always on the lookout for the ever-changing Lucky Wheel rewards in the GTA Diamond Casino, and there's a new vehicle included on the podium this week in the form of a bright orange supercar.

Advertisement

As expected, featured races and GTA Online boosted cash rewards are also added to the mix, with some modes including added incentives for a limited time.

There's a lot to unpack, so let's jump right into the details – courtesy of Rockstar leaker TezFunz2.

Advertisement

GTA Online July 23 update – full patch notes

Lucky Wheel reward: GP1

The Lucky Wheel top prize is always a car or motorbike, and this week we've got a big one on our hands. The Progen GP1 has been added, which can usually be bought for upwards of $1 million in GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport.

Read More: GTA Online turbo glitch is completely ruining car mods

This week, though, it could be all yours with just one lucky spin in the Diamond Casino's most popular game.

Get more GTA Online cash: Boosted rewards

For the next seven days, GTA Online players trying their hand in Stunt Races and Biker Sell Missions will be granted double RP/GTA cash.

Advertisement

On top of that, Deadline Adversary Mode has been given triple rewards, with the Premium Race, Time Trial, and RC Time Trial for the week stated below.

Premium Race: Business Trip

Business Trip Time Trial: Stab City

Stab City RC Time Trial: Power Station

GTA Online latest discounts

40% Off: Rampant Rocket, Clique, Tulip

Rampant Rocket, Clique, Tulip 35% Off: Ruiner 2000, X80 Proto, Shotaro, Blazer Aqua

GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

On top of getting an additional 10% off the discounts above, Twitch Prime members get all sorts of benefits in GTA Online this week – including piles of free cash, mega discounts on planes and supercars. Head over to our GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards hub for more information on how to claim those.