GTA Online update 1.60 patch notes: Xbox One, PS4 & PC changes

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new GTA Online 1.60 update for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Here, we have the full patch notes from May 17.

The update runs on from the 1.42 update, which also dropped on the same day, and it addressed a long list of bugs in the online experience. These tweaks range from game crashes to game stability and performance, mainly.

One of the most frustrating things about gameplay, pre-patch, was the black screen glitch and the prolonged amount of time that players transitioning from Story Mode to GTA Online.

In the 1.60 patch, more information was released, including a hotfix for issues related to one of the game’s most powerful weapons – the Heavy Sniper Mk2.

The changes were confirmed in the Rockstar Games official blog, on May 17.

GTA Online 1.60 update: May 17 patch notes

May 17, 2022: Game Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that occurred when equipping the Heavy Sniper Mk II in first-person view

Fixed several crashes in GTAV and GTA Online

Updating GTA Online and keeping things fresh with content has been a top priority for Rockstar, who announced an additional five million copies of the title had been sold since the beginning of 2022.

Over on another live service game they developed, Red Dead Redemption 2, the online offering has been heavily criticized for a lack of content by players. With that being said, Take-Two CEO – the boss of the company that owns Rockstar – has promised the team is committed to keeping it going with additional support.

If more information is revealed regarding the GTA Online 1.60 update, specifically, we’ll be sure to update this page. For more Grand Theft Auto news, head over to our news hub.