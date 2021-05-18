GTA Online Summer update 2021: Start date, new cars, robberies & more - Dexerto

Rockstar Games are once again dropping a summer update for GTA Online, teasing some brand-new cars and races for longtime GTA 5 players. Here’s what we know.

Ever since GTA V and GTA Online launched back in 2013, Rockstar Games have done a stellar job in dropping new content and expanding the online mode in particular.

You can always count on them for a big update around summertime, and with the weather starting to get nicer, and the calendar flipping into the back half of the year, that update is coming soon.

The iconic game developers have started teasing us with information, dropping hints about expanding racing and stolen cars. So, let’s get into what we know.

Advertisement

When is GTA Online’s summer update?

Last year’s summer update wasn’t the big overhaul that some players hoped for, but it still brought new content in the form of fresh cars, intense missions for the Yachts, and a whole lot more.

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

That update finally rolled out on August 11, but Rockstar have piped up a bit sooner this year, so we shouldn’t have to wait all that long.

In years before that, the update has dropped anywhere between the end of May and mid-July, so we should see it in that timeframe this time too. But, we’ll just have to wait for an official date.

Advertisement

New GTA Online updates on the way, including new Stunt Races, new Deadline arenas and Survivals. And car culture is back on the streets in a big way later this summer, with a new place to meet up and test rides, new stolen vehicles to acquire, and more.https://t.co/4pgBWLh3xv pic.twitter.com/2DJ9SWrHMs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021

New cars & robberies for GTA Online summer update 2021

The main focus of this year’s update looks to be around racing – well, underground racing to be precise – as well as stolen cars.

Rockstar’s May 18 Newswire tease about the update says: “In Los Santos, car culture is back on the streets in a big way, with new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers.”

There is also the mention of new race types and “multi-part robbery missions.” Don’t expect a massive new heist, but a job where you need a “precisely modified getaway vehicle.”

Advertisement

New Stunt Races, Deadline arenas, & Survival missions for GTA Online

Ahead of the update, eight brand-new Stunt Races will be added to GTA Online on May 27th.

After that, Rockstar will also add seven new arenas for the Tron-like ‘Deadline’ mode, as well as new Survival missions. There will plenty to get your teeth into this summer.

As more information about this year’s summer update becomes available, we’ll keep this post updated.

You can also find information over on Twitter – @GTA_Intel.