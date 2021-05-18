 GTA Online Summer update 2021: Start date, new cars, robberies & more - Dexerto
GTA

GTA Online Summer update 2021 revealed: Start date, new cars, robberies & more

Published: 18/May/2021 14:36

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online summer special logo and green race car
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games are once again dropping a summer update for GTA Online, teasing some brand-new cars and races for longtime GTA 5 players. Here’s what we know. 

Ever since GTA V and GTA Online launched back in 2013, Rockstar Games have done a stellar job in dropping new content and expanding the online mode in particular.

You can always count on them for a big update around summertime, and with the weather starting to get nicer, and the calendar flipping into the back half of the year, that update is coming soon.

The iconic game developers have started teasing us with information, dropping hints about expanding racing and stolen cars. So, let’s get into what we know.

GTA Online character sprinting with weapons
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s summer updates always bring the heat.

When is GTA Online’s summer update?

Last year’s summer update wasn’t the big overhaul that some players hoped for, but it still brought new content in the form of fresh cars, intense missions for the Yachts, and a whole lot more.

That update finally rolled out on August 11, but Rockstar have piped up a bit sooner this year, so we shouldn’t have to wait all that long.

In years before that, the update has dropped anywhere between the end of May and mid-July, so we should see it in that timeframe this time too. But, we’ll just have to wait for an official date.

New cars & robberies for GTA Online summer update 2021

The main focus of this year’s update looks to be around racing – well, underground racing to be precise – as well as stolen cars.

Rockstar’s May 18 Newswire tease about the update says: “In Los Santos, car culture is back on the streets in a big way, with new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers.”

There is also the mention of new race types and “multi-part robbery missions.” Don’t expect a massive new heist, but a job where you need a “precisely modified getaway vehicle.”

GTA Online graphic with new Deadline, Stunt Races, and Survival missions
Rockstar Games
Deadline, Stunt Races, and Survial are getting some love.

New Stunt Races, Deadline arenas, & Survival missions for GTA Online

Ahead of the update, eight brand-new Stunt Races will be added to GTA Online on May 27th.

After that, Rockstar will also add seven new arenas for the Tron-like ‘Deadline’ mode, as well as new Survival missions. There will plenty to get your teeth into this summer.

As more information about this year’s summer update becomes available, we’ll keep this post updated.

You can also find information over on Twitter – @GTA_Intel.

