GTA Online secret Back to the Future easter egg found in Cayo Perico heist

GTA Online players have uncovered a nice nod to Back to the Future in the Cayo Perico heist, and it’s pretty heavy, Doc.

Every Grand Theft Auto game has been filled with references and nods to things in the real world, while typically having an outrageous spin on things.

In GTA 5, there are subtle nods to shows and movies like Breaking Bad, Lost, and Drive, while out and out references are made to James Bond and No Country for Old Men with car names and random encounters.

It becomes a fun side game for some GTA players, trying to find these references, especially when some of them are blink and you’ll miss it types. Though, there’s one to Back to the Future in Cayo Perico, too.

Yes, Back to the Future has a few references in GTA V – mainly with the Deluxo taking the form of the DMC Delorean and also being able to fly, just like Doc Brown’s one from the movies.

But there’s also harder to find nods, too. This comes in the form of electrical boxes scattered around the place. They have a warning that there are 1.21 Gigawatts of power flowing through them – just like in the movie.

If you’ve never seen one around Los Santos, well you’ve got a chance to see one on Cayo Perico, as the references have carried over there. Reddit user SaintPenguinThe3rd noticed that one of the power stations near El Rubio’s compound has the reference slap bang on it too.

It might not be the biggest, or wildest, easter egg that we’ve ever seen in GTA V, that honor will always belong to the Mount Chiliad secret.

However, it’s a nice reference if you’re a fan of the movie franchise, and even better that it’s been carried over to Cayo Perico so more people might see it than before.