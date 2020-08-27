GTA Online rolls out Open Wheel Racing themed update with huge rewards

Open Wheel Racing has been given a huge boost by Rockstar Games in a new GTA Online update, with another F1 car landing on the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel rewards podium once again. We've got the patch notes, too.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is never short of new content and this is just the latest example of that, not to mention the massive Summer Special refresh that added over a dozen new vehicles earlier in August.

Now, though, players will be jumping into races in bigger numbers than usual. With rewards boosted and even more cash up for grabs; Who wouldn't want to get involved?

These patches are rolled out every Thursday, typically bringing a number of discounts on some of the most expensive weapons and vehicles. This week is no different, either.

GTA Online update patch notes: Racing bonuses

Popular Rockstar leaker TezFunz2 released early patch notes information on August 27, confirming the Progen PR4 F1 car had once again returned to the Casino.

This means that with just one spin of the Lucky Wheel, you could be rolling out of the game's biggest gambling hub with a car worth an impressive $3.5 million.

Other details included boosted bonuses for VIP Work and Challenges, Motorcycle Club work, Biker Contract missions, and a few big price drops for executive homes.

Podium vehicle: PR4

Log in unlock: "Vapers Den Tee"

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

- VIP Work & Challenges

- MC Work & Biker Contract missions

40% Off Clubhouses, Biker Businesses.

40% Off Executive Offices, 30% Off Executive Office Renovations.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/G262BW4AoF — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 27, 2020

GTA Online cash bonuses for Open Wheel races

As seen in the tweet above, which was accompanies by several other posts on the update, there will also be triple GTA cash and RP rewards for Open Wheel Races.

This is expected to start on August 27 and end on September 3, so jump into an F1 car as many times as you can before that deadline comes around.

Discounts and races

The following have been put up for sale for a limited time in GTA Online. There might never have been an easier way of getting Executive Offices, or expensive vehicles like the Drift Yosemite.

50% off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT Classic, Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris

Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT Classic, Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris 40% off: Clubhouses, Biker Businesses, Executive Offices, Drift Tampa, Hotring Sabre, Drift Yosemite

Clubhouses, Biker Businesses, Executive Offices, Drift Tampa, Hotring Sabre, Drift Yosemite 35% off: R88

R88 30% off: Executive Office Renovations

For those interested in featured races and missions, the Premium Race is the Eight Figure Bonus, this week's Time Trial is Elysian Island II, and finally, the RC Time Trial will be Little Seoul Park.

Twitch Prime rewards

Just like any other week, GTA Online players that have synced up their Rockstar Social Club with their Twitch Prime accounts can get 10% off of that discount list. Not only that, but there are exclusive sales for those members too, listed in our Twitch Prime GTA Online rewards hub.