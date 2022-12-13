How to remove contacts on GTA Online iFruit phone

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update for GTA Online has revamped the in-game iFruit phone settings, allowing players to remove contacts.

Developer Rockstar Games teased the update in question earlier this month, complete with a whole host of promises to improve the experience.

For one, the new patch introduces ray-traced reflections to the title’s PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. Players should also find that vehicle purchases land in their garages much faster.

Moreover, the Drug Wars update boasts new cosmetics, vehicles, and story missions. Of course, there exists a few other notable changes that GTA Online players will want to keep an eye on.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Drug Wars, GTA Online players can now add and hide contacts on their iFruit phones at leisure. Fortunately, the process is fairly simple, with just a few steps necessary.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To add and remove contacts, users need only to open the Interaction Menu, click on the ‘Inventory’ option, select ‘Phone Contact Favorites,’ then place or delete check marks next to the app’s listed names.

Such changes only scratch the surface of what’s newly launched across Grand Theft Auto Online as a whole. The release of the Los Santos Drug Wars update further unleashes a new band of misfits hellbent on making a name for themselves in the LS-based psychedelics trade.

Article continues after ad

This marks the start of what Rockstar Games has described as “an expansive new two-part story update.”

The ability to remove contacts in GTA Online undoubtedly constitutes a big win for some, especially for those who’ve long-awaited such a feature. But Los Santos Drug Wars may guarantee the in-game contact list won’t stay trimmed down for very long.