GTA Online racer goes viral with amazing Burnout 3 Takedown recreation

A GTA Online player has masterfully transformed Rockstar’s open-world sandbox into Burnout 3 with a brilliant video that has since gone viral.

Burnout 3 Takedown is widely considered to be one of the best arcade racing games in existence with its breakneck speeds, crashes, and addicting gameplay. Amusingly, San Andreas also makes for a pretty good place to recreate the game.

Redditor LucasRPDJ used the Rockstar Editor on PC to completely redo the opening of Burnout 3 in GTA V and the results are simply must-see for fans of either series.

Played over the tune ‘Lazy Generation’ by The F-Ups, scenes from Burnout 3’s introduction sequence are sliced together, only with all the action being from GTA V.

After the intro, a screen pops up explaining the rest of the 9-minute film. “This video is a concept of an eventual remake of Burnout 3: Takedown recreated in Grand Theft Auto V,” the text reads. “I added some personal ideas and I thank all of my friends who participated in this video. Enjoy the gameplay and my crash compilation coming in a few seconds.”

From here, we finally get our first look at possible gameplay and Burnout 3 looks amazing in the GTA V engine, even with its unique user interface.

Everything from the racing to Burnout’s iconic crashes are replicated amazingly with buses, expensive cars, and even ambulances blowing up in a blaze of glory.

The only thing different is that Burnout didn’t have any pedestrians or cops on the side of the road, so that’s something cool only possible in GTA V.

Fans have really enjoyed the Burnout twist to GTA, with the video receiving over 12,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 100 community awards – quite a feat to say the least. It’s definitely a testament to how many people like the crossover.

Given the short video’s success, hopefully there’s a chance we get to play a Burnout game within GTA V or even GTA 6 down the line. Until then, we’ll just keep rewatching the clip.