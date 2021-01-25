Logo
GTA Online racer goes viral with amazing Burnout 3 Takedown recreation

Published: 25/Jan/2021 0:26

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA V car crash in burnout 3 takedown
GTA5-Mods/Rockstar Games/Criterion Software

GTA Online

A GTA Online player has masterfully transformed Rockstar’s open-world sandbox into Burnout 3 with a brilliant video that has since gone viral.

Burnout 3 Takedown is widely considered to be one of the best arcade racing games in existence with its breakneck speeds, crashes, and addicting gameplay. Amusingly, San Andreas also makes for a pretty good place to recreate the game.

Redditor LucasRPDJ used the Rockstar Editor on PC to completely redo the opening of Burnout 3 in GTA V and the results are simply must-see for fans of either series.

Played over the tune ‘Lazy Generation’ by The F-Ups, scenes from Burnout 3’s introduction sequence are sliced together, only with all the action being from GTA V.

After the intro, a screen pops up explaining the rest of the 9-minute film. “This video is a concept of an eventual remake of Burnout 3: Takedown recreated in Grand Theft Auto V,” the text reads. “I added some personal ideas and I thank all of my friends who participated in this video. Enjoy the gameplay and my crash compilation coming in a few seconds.”

From here, we finally get our first look at possible gameplay and Burnout 3 looks amazing in the GTA V engine, even with its unique user interface.

Everything from the racing to Burnout’s iconic crashes are replicated amazingly with buses, expensive cars, and even ambulances blowing up in a blaze of glory.

So I recreated a famous racing game with the Rockstar Editor from gtaonline

The only thing different is that Burnout didn’t have any pedestrians or cops on the side of the road, so that’s something cool only possible in GTA V.

Fans have really enjoyed the Burnout twist to GTA, with the video receiving over 12,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 100 community awards – quite a feat to say the least. It’s definitely a testament to how many people like the crossover.

Given the short video’s success, hopefully there’s a chance we get to play a Burnout game within GTA V or even GTA 6 down the line. Until then, we’ll just keep rewatching the clip.

Overwatch

Platinum Overwatch player discovers how to queue against Top 500

Published: 24/Jan/2021 22:51

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s Competitive system can be a wild place to begin with, but going up against a Top 500 player while ranked Platinum just seems unfair. However, it isn’t quite the lopsided matchup it seems.

The Overwatch Competitive ladder is a brutal environment, where dreams of Diamond and Masters go to die in Silver and Gold. Platinum, really, is the middle of the road as far as rankings are concerned.

Queueing up against Gold or Diamond ranks isn’t unheard of in Plat at all, but seeing a Top 500 player on the opposing team is certainly jarring, to say the least, which is just the situation player u/Ximply found themselves in during an Open Queue match.

Ximply/Reddit
Not the sight you want to see in a Comp match.

Not to mention the Top 500 player, but you’ve also got a couple of golds thrown in there as well, so what the heck is really going on here?

The answer, is actually as simple as the game mode this player was in when it happened: Open Queue. The fact is there are fewer people playing this mode than Competitive Role Lock, so getting the Top 500 Icon is much, much easier.

Top 500 isn’t a rank itself, it just indicates the Top 500 players of a season, and since the player pool for Open Queue is relatively small, you could be a Diamond or high Plat and still make the cut.

Torbjorn is angry
Blizzard Entertainment
Top 500 is seen as being the ultimate sign of your Overwatch prowess, but it’s not as hard to achieve in Open Competitive.

If you’ve ever wanted to get the exclusive Top 500 season icon or spray, giving Open Queue a try instead of banging your head repeatedly against the wall in the vastly more populated Role Queue option.

So, while they did technically have a Top 500 player in their match, it was Open Queue, so chances are, looking at the rest of the ranks, this player’s actual SR wouldn’t have been too much higher than their own.