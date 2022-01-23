GTA Online players stunned as “Loch Ness monster” appears at Diamond Casino

Like Bigfoot in San Andreas, the “Loch Ness monster” is one of GTA Online’s most mysterious secrets. Only referenced briefly in-game, one player was shocked to find the ancient beast hanging out at the Diamond Casino.

It’s not every day that you find a game’s best-kept secret hanging out in the middle of a parking lot, but that’s exactly what happened with GTAO’s favorite aquatic anomaly.

Given that the monster is one of Los Santos’ most elusive features, players were a little freaked out when it appeared in broad daylight in front of the local casino-resort combo.

Advertisement

GTA Online players stunned by “Loch Ness monster” sighting at Diamond Casino

There was simply no way to miss the giant creature for anyone near the Diamond casino on this specific server. Standing nearly as tall as the trees and streetlights around it, this ancient creature definitely stood out from the environment.

Luckily for those players, she simply towered harmlessly over her surroundings, providing nothing more than a menacing aura for those who stumbled across her.

While some players were confounded by its existence, one sharp observer recalled that a monster similar to this one is mentioned during the Kosatka submarine portion of the Cayo Perico heist: “Whenever Pavel says “there is something out there” that means you triggered this to spawn on Cayo Perico.”

Advertisement

Read More: GTA cosplayer warned to close DMs following harassment warnings

It’s likely that this was just the work of a cheater who just wanted to spice up the game for the rest of the lobby, but another commenter had a much more emotional interpretation of the story: “El Rubio has finally caved in after us robbing him so many times. He’s gone bankrupt, had to sell the island, and now poor Nessie has no home and has developed a gambling addiction.”

We may not ever learn the true motivation behind this occurrence, but it is a good reminder of all the secrets that the GTA franchise is still keeping from us in 2022.