GTA Online players discover Jason & Lucia GTA 6 items hiding in plain sight

A tease for GTA 6 has been discovered in GTA Online, despite being in the game for over a year.

Grand Theft Auto fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about GTA 6 ever since the first official trailer was released in December 2023, but Rockstar has been quiet about the title since then.

While GTA VI’s release window was narrowed down to Fall 2025, the developer hasn’t been keen on sharing more information, leading players to desperately look for clues.

On November 19, as players anticipate a second trailer announcement, one user revealed an interesting discovery after checking out clothing items in GTA Online.

As it turns out, bandanas worn by the upcoming game’s main protagonists have been available in GTA Online since December, but players just hadn’t noticed them.

GTA 6 items spotted in GTA Online

In the GTA 6 trailer, Jason and Lucia can be seen barging into a store, likely ready to rob the place as they’re armed and have their faces covered by bandanas.

The exact same pattern is on Lucia’s bandana, while Jason’s is slightly different. Although the pattern is similar, the one in GTA Online says Los Santos on it.

“These bandanas have been in GTA Online since Dec 2023, but I haven’t seen anyone mention them yet,” the user who made the discovery, ‘Jad_jd’ explained. “Lucia’s bandana’s pattern can be seen on a girl in the artwork for The Chop Shop DLC. Also, she’s wearing a shirt just like the one Lucia wears in the GTA VI artwork.”

The user added that Lucia’s heist outfit is from The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid DLC, while Jason’s was awarded to GTA+ members for logging in between May 2 – June 5, 2024.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only GTA 6 asset discovered recently. In November, Rockstar Games patched GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, revealing that a sign from a store in the GTA 6 trailer was actually in the remasters this whole time. The patch had, however, needed to be adjusted for players to notice it.

It’s not clear yet when Rockstar will reveal new info about GTA VI, but new reports have suggested that an announcement about a PS5 Pro bundle is in the works.

With GTA 6 under a year away, it shouldn’t be much longer until Rockstar finally breaks its silence and showcases more of what it has in store for the long-awaited return to Vice City.