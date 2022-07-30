GTA Online players demand incredibly simple QoL changes for next update

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

The GTA Online community are asking for some quick quality of life changes that would make Rockstar’s chaotic sandbox just a bit more easier to navigate.

As we look ahead to Rockstar’s future projects, there’s still thousands of players who drop into Los Santos in GTA Online. From causing mayhem with friends to changing up the experience entirely in one of the many custom servers, there’s plenty of ways to play the game.

From customizing your character to the car they drive, Rockstar spared no expense at the level of customization for people to indulge in.

But there’s a few parts of GTA Online that are more tilting than the trolls that can sometimes crop up while finishing a mission.

GTA Online players want QoL fixes

That’s why the GTA community wants RS to deliver some quality of life updates to some annoying issues to make the experience flow better.

For example, user ‘captainvideoblaster’ pointed to a bizarre Style option that lets you ‘Change Appearance’ for $100,000. Though there’s a confirmation step before dumping a hundred grand, players agreed that the button should really be somewhere else.

“Of course you don’t just lose $100k just for accidentally pressing it,” another person said. “But it takes you out of the session which is annoying as f**k. Needs to be fixed. No reason for it to be the first option.”

Meanwhile, for the Los Santos motorheads with a garage bigger than their shopping list, an indicator to tell if you’ve already bought a specific car model would avoid duplicate purchases.

“It would be good if there was a prompt that said ‘You already own this vehicle, are you sure you want to buy another?’ And give a yes or no choice. That’s what they should do,” one user said.

These aren’t game-changing updates, instead they’re minor fixes to longstanding issues that have caused more than a few players some headaches.

Rockstar should be deep into working on GTA 6, but players would appreciate them taking a detour for some small tweaks in GTA Online that would make the game play a bit better.