GTA Online players demand club changes in next update

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

GTA Online players want to see changes made to the in-game strip clubs to make them into an actual place to go to and possibly make money off of like other businesses.

When it comes to GTA Online, players always have a laundry list of improvements and updates they’d like to see Rockstar make to the game.

While we have a new DLC in the Criminal Enterprises update, some players are already discussing what changes and new content they want to see next — and it seems like strip clubs are at the top of the list.

Players want changes to GTA Online clubs

On July 28, user Bones-Ghost posed a question to the GTA Online subreddit to see if anyone still went to the clubs, or had generally forgotten about them.

“Do people still go here?” Ghost wondered. “I kinda want an update where there’s an update for the club.”

Reading the comments it’s clear other than the mission to retrieve the judge’s watch from the club, most players don’t frequent these spots all that much.

Other than comments poking fun at players who spend a bit too much time in them, most players want to see more content for them or see them turned into a player-owned businesses like nightclubs.

One interesting thing players noticed was that there is currently a strip club in Los Santos that is inaccessible to players, much like the Diamond Casino used to be many years ago.

Some take this as a sign we could get them as an ownable business in a future update, but right on the tail of Criminal Enterprises, it’s just too early to tell.